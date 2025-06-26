Director of Troy Nature Society to retire this fall

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 26, 2025

Reeb

Advertisement

TROY — Carla Reeb, the Troy Nature Society’s executive director, has announced she will retire this fall.

The nonprofit Troy Nature Society manages the Stage Nature Center. Its mission is to provide resources and programming focused on appreciating and preserving nature.

Reeb’s work in nonprofit leadership spans more than four decades. While living in Windsor, Ontario in 1983, she became administrator of a retirement home, a position that she held for eight years while raising her family.

When she returned to Michigan in 1991, Reeb became director of development for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, now known as Breakthrough T1D. She later served in a similar role at the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

In 1998, she became executive director of Learning Ally — formerly Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic. Reeb then joined the board of the Troy Nature Society in 2010. She was appointed its first executive director in 2012.

According to a press release from the group, under her leadership, the Troy Nature Society expanded its environmental education programming. Program attendance grew from 8,600 in 2012 to more than 30,000 in 2024.

“From managing an amazing organization to witnessing educational programs through the eyes of a child as they discover the beauty of the natural world, every moment has been deeply rewarding,” Reeb said via email.

“The commitment of staff and volunteers has helped this center flourish in ways I could have only dreamed of,” she continued. “Watching it evolve and seeing the positive impact it has on visitors — from school groups to families and aspiring naturalists — has been nothing short of inspiring. I’m so grateful to have played a role in fostering a deeper connection between people and the environment.”

The Troy Nature Society is seeking a new executive director and is interested in candidates who will bring experience in nonprofit management, fundraising, staff leadership and community engagement.

“Carla’s passion for environmental education and her ability to build strong community partnerships have helped make the Troy Nature Society what it is today,” said Scott Hunter, president of the Society’s board of directors, in a statement.

“Thanks to her vision and commitment, the Stage Nature Center has become a dynamic place where people of all ages can connect with nature,” he said. “As we begin the search for our next executive director, we are deeply grateful for all that Carla has done to further our mission.”

For more information, visit www.troynaturesociety.org.