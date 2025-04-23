DIA celebrates 16 years of Inside|Out

“Cycles” by Norval Morrisseau will be on view at the Oakland Community College Auburn Hills campus as part of the Detroit Institute of Arts’ 2025 Inside|Out program.

Photo provided by the Detroit Institute of Arts

By: Gena Johnson | C&G Newspapers | Published April 23, 2025

Wadsworth Jarell’s “Woman Supreme” is set to be displayed in Madison Heights. Photo provided by the Detroit Institute of Arts

Vincent van Gogh’s “Portrait of Postman Roulin” will be on display in Waterford. Photo provided by the Detroit Institute of Arts

Advertisement

METRO DETROIT —The Detroit Institute of Arts announced the Oakland County communities that are participating in the museum’s 2025 Inside|Out program.

The initiative brings reproductions from the DIA’s world-class collection to outdoor spaces across Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties. The program aims to make it easier for residents to engage with art in their everyday lives and inspire a visit to the museum, according to a press release from the DIA.

“We’re honored to bring Inside|Out to communities in southeastern Michigan and connect people with the museum’s collection in new and exciting ways,” Julie McFarland, the executive director of public affairs and engagement for the DIA, stated via the release. “This year, with reproductions placed across Oakland County, we hope this small representation of the collection not only brings art to people’s everyday lives but also inspires a visit to the museum.”

The Inside|Out program will share artwork reproductions with various communities throughout Oakland County, including Beverly Hills, Waterford Township, Madison Heights, Lake Orion, some Oakland County Parks locations and all of Oakland Community College’s campuses.

Inside|Out is scheduled to run from May until October, with the installation dates varying.

This is the sixth year that Oakland Community College will have installations on all five of its campuses. At OCC’s Auburn Hills campus, “Cycles” by Norval Morrisseau is scheduled to be displayed, according to a representative of the DIA.

“OCC will once again be home to 15 pieces of art from 15 artists, on all five campuses, from May to October this year. The Inside|Out partnership highlights the power of two great community institutions coming together to ensure art is accessible for all to enjoy,” Eunice Jeffries, who is the executive director of government and community affairs for OCC, stated via email. “Each piece was selected to enhance and complement the natural beauty of OCC’s campuses, while capturing individual curiosity and interest in art appreciation. These pieces are strategically located so that students, employees and our community can enjoy while on campus attending classes, community events, or simply walking our campuses.”

Other pieces of art that are set to be displayed include “Fruit Piece” by Robert S. Duncanson in Lake Orion; “Portrait of Postman Roulin” by Vincent van Gogh in Waterford; and “Woman Supreme” by Wadsworth Jarrell in Madison Heights.

“Seeing art in the community is just one way we hope people will connect with our collection,” McFarland stated via the release. “Now, with a simple scan of a QR code next to any Inside|Out installation, you can find the next closest artwork or start planning your visit to the DIA.”

The new web experience launches later this spring, according to the DIA. In the meantime, for more information visit dia.org/insideout.

The Detroit Institute of Arts’ Inside|Out program is made possible by tri-county millage support and Ford Philanthropy, according to the release.

General admission to the DIA is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.