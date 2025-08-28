Developer met with resistance over housing proposal

Bloomfield Orchard Village Nursing Home sits on 2.06 acres where a local developer seeks to build 15 new single-family homes on the site. The West Bloomfield Planning Commission took issue with how the plan would increase the density of residents.

WEST BLOOMFIELD — The West Bloomfield Planning Commission and members of the community have expressed concerns about a local developer’s proposal to rezone the site of the former Bloomfield Orchard Nursing Home and redevelop it into single-family housing.

The site is located at 7277 Richardson Road between Forbush and Greendale avenues.

Officials said that the township has a gap in what they referred to as “middle housing” — homes that appeal to empty nesters who are scaling down, young families starting out and individuals looking to buy their first home.

Developer Steven Schafer, of Schafer Development, believes his proposal would address this need. His proposal, presented at a July 22 work session, is to purchase the land on the site, which is about 2.06 acres, and build 15 new single-family homes there.

The homes would start in the $400,000 price range for a unit spanning 1,400 square feet and increase to more than $500,000 for homes spanning 2,700 square feet.

Schafer also proposed building on lots measuring 5,000 square feet, compared to the 10,000 square feet required by the current R10 zoning.

“This brings great value to the community,” he said. “It is something that doesn’t exist. There is a need for this type of housing.”

Currently, the township requires no more than four lots per acre.

One resident, Stephanie Tuttle, pushed back against the proposed change.

“I am asking you to stay true to West Bloomfield and our standards of 100 feet by 100 feet,” Tuttle said.

The commissioners asked questions and listened to Schafer’s proposal, but many felt that 15 units on 2.06 acres is too dense.

Schafer also proposed rezoning the property as a Planned Development District, or PDD. Liz Hart, the township’s consultant from municipal planning firm McKenna, explained that rezoning for PDD would allow greater flexibility in terms of open space and sustainable design.

Commissioner Lance Stokes asked if Schafer met any of the current R10 standards.

“You don’t meet any of them,” Stokes said.

A recurring request from the commissioners was for Schafer to produce a proposal with less density. Schafer said that while he did not wish to reduce the development from 15 units to eight units, he suggested a compromise where the township covers the cost of water, offsetting the revenue lost from a possible reduction in units.

Schafer described the proposal as a small project for him. He said he is only trying to help a friend who owns the property.

“It is not going to make or break what I do on a daily (basis), but I would like to make it happen for the community if I can,” Schafer said.

As deliberations continue, Chairperson Karmen Santourian said the result may be neither eight units nor 15, adding that perhaps the two sides can meet somewhere in the middle.