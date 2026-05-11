Sights & Sounds to kick off May 13

Sights & Sounds draws a good crowd to the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

Photos provided by Christie Siegel

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published May 11, 2026

Music lovers enjoy a band playing the Sights & Sounds stage at the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

A young boy gets his face painted during a past Sights & Sounds.

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ROYAL OAK — Sights & Sounds, the annual Royal Oak food truck and concert series, is returning each month May through August.

Sights & Sounds will run from 4 to 9 p.m. May 13, June 10, July 8 and Aug. 12 at the Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. 11 Mile Road.

Each day of the event will have different activities and different performers, but all the dates have food trucks available for the food truck rally.

“Sights & Sounds is all about bringing people together through music, food and community,” said Christie Siegel, Royal Oak Farmers Market event planner. “We’re excited to welcome residents and visitors back for another fun season and can’t wait to witness the joys of coming together.”

Each of the days includes a warm-up band, children’s entertainment and a headline musical act, according to the press release sent out by the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

The event is pretty much the same every year, according to Siegel, but this year the event is going to highlight local businesses and provide them with an opportunity to share their business with the community.

“I sent all of the downtown businesses in the DDA (Downtown Development Authority) an invitation to be involved in the Sights & Sounds,” she said. “So, some of them are going to come, and even if a business can’t come, we are going to do a downtown Royal Oak information booth, so businesses can give us flyers and whatever they want, and then promotional things and those will be put on the table.”

The goal is to shine a light on the businesses, Siegel said, especially during the Sights & Sounds event, which has good attendance.

“We get a lot of families; it’s a really nice community event. People enjoy being at the farmers market, and they enjoy the music. When the weather is nice, we are outside,” she said. “So, I think it’s just a nice place where people can come and hang out and bring their families and hang out with their friends.”

The event is not only for families, though. Siegel said that she encourages all ages to come and enjoy the day, and with free admission, it should be easy for anybody to attend.

Judy Davids, Royal Oak community engagement specialist, emphasized that this event is good for bringing people together.

“As a community engagement specialist, I have seen how something as simple as a summer concert is about more than just music. It’s about connecting with friends and neighbors in a warm, relaxed atmosphere,” Davids said. “The city often has a table at Sights & Sounds, sharing resources and highlighting all the good things happening in our community. I think events like this put the ‘home’ in hometown.”

For more information on Sights & Sounds, visit romi.gov.



