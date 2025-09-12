New Detroit City Football Club stadium named AlumniFi Field

Fans check out renderings of AlumniFi Field. Construction is set to start at the end of 2025.

Photo provided by DCFC

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published September 12, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

DETROIT — The future home of Detroit City FC, which is scheduled to be ready for the start of the 2027 United Soccer League Championship season, has officially been named AlumniFi Field.

On Aug. 12, the club announced that DCFC and AlumniFi had agreed to extend their partnership together. The multiyear agreement includes remaining the club’s exclusive financial partner, being Detroit City FC’s front-of-kit sponsor, and the exclusive naming rights on the club’s new stadium in southwest Detroit. The deal was brokered by Sports Revenue Advisors and M3 Group.

“We appreciate AlumniFi seeing the value of our club and being willing to make an investment in our vision and community through this long-term partnership,” DCFC co-founder and CEO Sean Mann said.

Construction of AlumniFi Field is pending public approvals and is scheduled to begin in late 2025. The stadium will be located at the corner of Michigan Avenue and 20th Street, where the Southwest Detroit Hospital has stood since 1973. The location has been abandoned since 2006. The stadium is estimated to cost around $150 million, and a $42 million parking complex is added onto that as well.

“The stadium’s location, in the heart of Detroit, places the club within a vibrant and diverse community, creating opportunities to grow the game locally while strengthening its national ambitions,” Mann said.

The current plan is for the venue to seat 15,000 fans. The stadium will also be revolutionary in its funding, as the soccer-specific venue will be Detroit’s only privately owned and financed professional sports stadium.

“In an effort to pursue an alternative approach to the usual financing model of most American pro stadiums, DCFC is supporting costs for the venue’s construction through investor debt and equity rather than relying on municipal bonds or direct public funding,” Mann said. “In order to make the full mixed-use project viable, DCFC is seeking limited public support for site demolition and remediation, streetscape enhancements, and reimbursements applied to non-stadium components of the broader development.”

DCFC will now wear AlumniFi-branded kits.

“We launched AlumniFi in 2023. … We have been growing that membership base and supporting communities throughout the state of Michigan since then,” AlumniFi Chief Experience Officer Ami Iceman-Haueter said. “The Detroit City Football Club … their values in community support, giving back to the community, and growing Detroit’s involvement has really met our values. … It was a natural match.”

AlumniFi is already putting together plans for outreach events that will be hosted at the new stadium. The goal of helping the community will remain the same.

“We’ve been able to collaborate on how we can use the space to do outreach in the area,” Iceman-Haueter said. “To do financial wellness sessions in the community or to bring in youth players and talk about different opportunities that they might need to learn about finances and all of that. DCFC has been super welcoming to us.”

The duo hopes to remain partners for a long time, in what they are calling DCFC’s “forever home.”

“It brings us a lot of pride in what we’re doing both in the partnership and with the organization,” Iceman-Haueter said. “You can see the impact of what the team is doing. … It is such an honor to be on their kits and be on their stadium. I don’t think I’ll ever get over how cool it is.”

The new stadium provides a venue to hold the continued significant growth of the club, fan base and city going forward.

“The future of Detroit City FC takes a major step forward with the completion of AlumniFi Field,” Mann said. “Not only will the venue offer modern amenities in the first professional, soccer-specific stadium in the city’s history, but its 15,000-person capacity aligns with the USL’s new Division One league standards and positions DCFC to compete at the highest domestic level.”

DCFC will continue to play at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck through the 2026 season. Keyworth has been the club’s home since 2016.

For more information, visit detcityfc.com and alumnifi.org.

Advertisement