Demand for family programming grows in Clawson

The Black Murray Band, featuring Veronica Cieri, Grace Chung, Daniel New and Allan McMillan, will perform live music March 13 at the St. Patrick’s Day luncheon at the Hunter Community Center, 509 Fisher Court, that will have 70 or more attendees.

Photo provided by Lisa Ball

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published March 6, 2025

Advertisement

CLAWSON — “The little city with a big heart,” Clawson, is a small community with people who continue to try to connect with their neighbors.

Lisa Ball, in her role as assistant director of recreation and senior services, is a catalyst for the togetherness of the Clawson community.

She leads the senior recreation services, family programming, hosts a yoga class, and more. But she brings a different perspective to the job she does now, with her past as a certified social worker.

Ball started working at the Hunter Community Center, 509 Fisher Court in Clawson, as a part time gig, getting a little extra money while raising her son and attending school.

“I ended up coming back here because there was an opportunity for full time, and for myself in particular, I have kind of just continued to stay connected to the community,” Ball said. “And personally, I just see the importance of that, it’s a wonderful thing, and having a community center to do that in, it just really speaks to the importance of having these.”

Ball said that she uses her experience as a social worker to integrate programs that provide help and knowledge to the people of Clawson.

“It’s all recreation, but it’s not just the business of fun; it addresses mental well-being, and I don’t think people always think about it that way,” Ball said. “Maybe I do because of my educational background.”

With her background in social work, Ball said she is able to bring in organizations to provide outreach services for the community.

“I always love that we can offer those types of programs, and I don’t think people realize how agencies have outreach services and they are always more than happy to offer education to the public in general,” she said. “They just need the space to do so. We are always welcoming organizations like that for all ages.”

Hosting these programs provides a place for people to go and be accepted, according to Ball, who said that especially since the isolation of COVID-19, people need community more than ever.

“It was probably last year where people started to feel safe to go out and think it’s safe to reconnect with people again,” she said. “We can see people who are just living, seeing that we offer more programs, that they have more opportunities.”

Ball started to see the high demand for programming when the March 1 mother-son night was completely sold out. This is the first year the city brought back the event since COVID, and Ball said it feels great to see the want and excitement for these types of activities.

“Recreation programs are growing, and I really like to see that,” Ball said. “I feel like this year is really speaking to the high demand for programming.”

The fact that most programs are created and started by residents in the community shows Ball that Clawson residents are talking to each other about what they want to see in terms of programs at the community center.

“We are consistently approached by independent people that may have a type of artist’s ability, or yoga teachers, for example, that approach us to start programming here,” Ball said. “It’s great when it’s a resident, because they are connecting with their neighbors.”

Information on programs, dates and sign-ups are located at cityofclawson.com.

“At Clawson Recreation and Senior Services we love that we get to provide spaces and programs for people of all ages and abilities to experience vital recreation opportunities, activities and experiences that make their lives better,” Scott Jennex, director of recreation and senior services, said via email.