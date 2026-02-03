‘Deeply troubling’ case leads to second-degree murder charge

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published February 3, 2026

Moriah Dandrade

WARREN — A Warren woman is facing second-degree murder charges in her husband’s death.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 27, Moriah Dandrade, 31, allegedly killed her husband, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

On that morning, Warren Police were dispatched to a home Moriah Dandrade, 31, shared with her husband, James Graham, also 31, to investigate reports of a possibly deceased person, according to Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski. Officers reportedly arrived and found Graham deceased.

Dandrade was arraigned Jan. 30 by Judge Michael Chupa in the 37th District Court. She is facing one count of second-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison, and one count of tampering with evidence in a criminal case, a felony punishable by 10 or more years in prison. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety.

At press time, Dandrade was scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 10 and a preliminary exam at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 17 in Chupa’s courtroom.

In a statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido called the allegations in the case “deeply troubling.”

Lucido reminded the victims of domestic violence to call 911 in the event of an emergency, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

Dandrade did not have an attorney listed in court records at press time.

