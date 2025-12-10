Debbie Jones picks up Rochester mayor’s gavel

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published December 10, 2025

Debbie Jones is the new mayor of the city of Rochester. Photo provided by the city of Rochester

ROCHESTER — Debbie Jones was recently appointed the new mayor of Rochester, a position she will hold for the next year.

Jones was elected to the position by her peers with a 5-1 vote during the Nov. 25 City Council meeting. Previous Mayor Nancy Salvia was the lone dissenter. Councilwoman Sara King was absent from the meeting.

Jones, who has lived downtown with her husband for over 30 years, owned a small business in the city before working a corporate national sales job for 20 years. City officials say she has dedicated thousands of hours to serving the community, received awards for her volunteerism and leadership, and sat on the boards of local nonprofits.

Jones said she is grateful to have the support of the majority of the council.

“I pledge to do all I can do to continue to the very best of what Mayor Salvia and Mayor Bikson brought to this position. I know Rochester is a better place because of both of them,” she said during the meeting. “As new, re-elected and current members, we have a diverse set of talents. I see this as very positive, and it makes for a dynamic, responsive City Council. We love our city and we give of our time and hearts to represent Rochester both as residents and the business community.”

Salvia explained that her no vote is “not about the person. It’s about the process.” She cited concerns with how the council chooses to elect its mayor and mayor pro-tem each year.

“I think council member Jones is an incredible woman. I think she is incredibly hard-working and very intelligent,” she said. “I can’t support her as mayor at this time. It’s not about her. It’s about the process.”

Every year, the Rochester City Council elects members to one-year terms for the part-time mayor and mayor pro tem positions. The mayor is paid $65 per meeting, while the mayor pro tem and other council members are paid $55 per meeting.

“Our charter says we elect a mayor and a mayor pro tem for the term of one year at the second meeting of November, but beyond that, it’s up to us to decide how that election takes place, and I have seen, for the past nine years, I think that process could be better,” Salvia said.

Salvia argued that the City Council should do some succession planning in selecting its new mayor and mayor pro-tem.

“We have the role of a mayor pro-tem and a mayor, but yet we do not deliberately plan for those. We do not do mentoring, training or give opportunities,” she said.

“Honestly, I know no one wants to talk about this right now. All we want to do is vote,” she continued. “I say that acknowledging if not talk about it now, when? When are we going to talk about this? When are we going to put this on the table so the process can be better so that we don’t have to go through this every year?”

The council, by unanimous vote, named Stuart Bikson mayor pro tem for another year. Bikson, a recently retired teacher at Waterford Mott High School, was first elected to the council in 1999, and he previously served as mayor 2006-2008, 2011-2012 and 2019-2024. He served as mayor pro-tem from 2024-25. Bikson has lived in the city for over 30 years.

Rochester City Council meetings are typically held inside Rochester City Hall, 400 Sixth St., at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of every month.

For more information or to tune in virtually to a live meeting, visit www.ci.rochester.mi.us.