Dead dog found in grease pit at Madison Heights restaurant

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published September 22, 2025

The remains of a Mastiff weighing more than 100 pounds were pulled from the grease pit of a Madison Heights restaurant Sept. 19. Photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

MADISON HEIGHTS — Authorities are investigating how a dog wound up dead in a grease pit behind a Madison Heights restaurant, prompting concerns of animal cruelty.

The grisly discovery was made early in the morning on Friday, Sept. 19 by the owner of the business in the 29000 block of John R Road. Authorities shared no further specifics on the location of the incident.

The business owner allegedly came across the dead dog while discarding grease in a dumpster-like pit located behind the restaurant.

The breed was a Bullmastiff, an especially large dog. The carcass had been swaddled in a blanket before being submerged in the grease.

Upon discovering the remains, the business owner reportedly called Madison Heights Animal Control first, and the case was then referred to Oakland County Animal Control.

The size of the remains proved to be challenging.

“The weight of the dog, estimated to be more than 100 pounds, and the grease-soaked blanket made it difficult to remove,” said Steve Huber, the public information officer with OCSO, in his report.

In a follow-up email, he added, “The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team was asked to assist because they had the skills and equipment needed to remove the carcass from the grease pit.”

Personnel with the Search and Rescue Team had to deploy winches to extricate the remains.

Oakland County Animal Control then assumed custody of the remains to investigate the circumstances of its death and disposal. At press time, such details were unknown.

In the meantime, authorities are asking anyone with more information on the incident to call the OCSO at (248) 858-4950 or Oakland County Animal Control at (248) 858-1070.

