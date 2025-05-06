Customs agent charged with distributing, possessing child porn

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published May 6, 2025

Shutterstock photo

CENTER LINE — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent from Center Line has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Scott James Rocky, 57, was formally charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography during an appearance before Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Stafford on May 2 in federal court in Detroit. He’s scheduled for a preliminary examination on May 16.

Rocky has been employed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection since 2008, according to his LinkedIn page. He is reportedly on administrative leave.

A criminal complaint filed by the FBI special agent who investigated the case states that Rocky was active in a peer-to-peer file sharing group.

“Peer-to-Peer file sharing systems allow internet users to share electronic files, including images and videos, and its users are generally anonymous to each other,” the FBI agent states.

On April 29, the agent gained access to the group as part of an undercover investigation. “...Many of the files appear to depict real minor children between the ages of four and ten years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct…” the agent states. He added that 4,141 files “...of investigative interest were observed.”

The agent states that a search warrant was executed on May 1 at Rocky’s house in Center Line, uncovering similar content on a desktop and an external hard drive. A resident at the search location told investigators that Rocky was the only person who used the computer, according to the complaint.

A statement from Customs and Border Protection said its Office of Professional Responsibility coordinated with the FBI investigation.

“CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe,” the statement reads. “CBP will cooperate fully with all criminal or administrative investigations of alleged misconduct by any of our personnel, whether it occurs on or off duty.”

Attorney Arthur J. Weiss, who is representing Rocky, declined to comment on the case at this time.

Call Staff Writer Nick Powers at (586) 498-1059.