Custodian goes above and beyond for special needs students

By: Gary Winkelman | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published June 16, 2026

Dan Hogan, head custodian at Fraser High School, recently received a Make a Difference Award from the Macomb Intermediate School District’s Parent Advisory Committee. Photo by Gary Winkelman

FRASER — A day rarely goes by at Fraser High School without a fist bump or friendly word from Dan Hogan.

The longtime school district employee can be counted on to make students feel visible and valued. And though his kindness and consideration are felt throughout the building, Hogan has an extra special place in his big heart for the school’s most vulnerable population — those with physical and mental disabilities.

“These are the best special needs kids in the world,” Hogan said. “So to befriend them is the easiest thing to do.”

Although Hogan doesn’t believe his effort supporting the school’s special needs students is anything noteworthy, his actions haven’t gone unnoticed or unappreciated. In fact, he was among a handful of individuals recently recognized by the Macomb County Intermediate School District with a 2025-26 “Make a Difference” Award.

The honor is an annual salute from the MISD’s Parent Advisory Committee for people “who have made a significant, positive impact on the educational experience of a special needs student.” Recipients are nominated from throughout the county’s school districts for reasons such as communicating with parents, exciting students to reach their maximum potential, meeting a child’s individual needs and helping to increase a child’s self-esteem.

Hogan, 65, has worked for Fraser Public Schools for nearly four decades, including 25 years as the high school’s head custodian. He’s the first noninstructional staff member to win in the history of the Make a Difference Award.

Hogan called the honor “kind of humbling, a little overwhelming and then, honestly, a little embarrassing.” He said his naturally positive attitude and affable manner resonate with the school’s special needs population.

“They just want to be loved, and my personality is just what it is,” he said. “I don’t ever do anything like that for an award. So it was kind of humbling and a little embarrassing.”

Hogan was nominated for the Make a Difference Award by the parents of Fraser High School student Trinity Kiger, who noted that he “always goes out of his way to make students feel included.”

“While he does not have consistent direct contact with parents, it is evident by observation how much he cares for the students in the self-contained classes at Fraser High School,” the Kigers’ nomination form reads.

Beyond his daily positive interactions with the student body, Hogan this year helped support and coach a new Unified Basketball team at the school, giving special needs students a memorable spotlight.

In a nutshell, the program lets special needs students take the court and shine before a cheering crowd of parents, teachers and mainstream education students. Hogan choked back tears while describing the action.

“We put them on a stage that they never expected to see,” he said. “These kids, a lot of them will play in special basketball leagues, but they’ve never, ever dreamt of being on the stage that we put them on here, for the whole school to see them out there.”

In their award nomination, the Kiger family emphasized Hogan’s work with the Unified Basketball program and his commitment to recognizing and respecting special needs pupils.

“It was so fun watching him cheer on our students, helping them feel part of the school community and seen by their peers,” the nomination text stated. “Mr. Hogan is truly a difference maker and abundantly deserving of this award.”

‘Positive presence’

Jane Sturgell, director of special education for Fraser Public Schools, said Hogan is a beloved figure in the school district and is “unwavering in his commitment to students and families.”

“He’s just a really steady source of encouragement and mentorship for kids. He’s always offering a helping hand,” she said. “He’s been in the district for a very long time, but he just has such compassion and joy and brings positivity with him to work every day.”

Sturgell said Hogan is known for connecting with students throughout the high school, slapping hands and spreading cheer.

“The Hogan high-fives we call them,” she said. “

He is a very positive presence that’s felt in our hallways. … He goes above and beyond to build those meaningful relationships, creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students.

Our kids just adore Mr. Hogan.”

Hogan, a Harrison Township resident, said he appreciates the culture and leadership at Fraser High School that allows him to interact with students in ways that go beyond his day-to-day job duties, which he summed up as “just keeping this place going” mechanically.

Hogan’s roots in Fraser stretch back to when he was a student himself. A 1979 graduate, he served in the Marines after high school and returned to the district in the late ’80s following a few years working in the auto industry.

Although custodians may not traditionally take such an extra interest in their building’s students, Hogan said his turning point came after reading a survey that showed a large number of high schoolers didn’t speak with any adults during the school day.

“From that day forward, there’s not a kid that walks by me that doesn’t get a ‘How you do,’ or a high-five or whatever,” he said. “It’s really just acknowledging them because, you know, it’s a challenging time being a teenager.”

Knowing names and giving greetings may not seem like such a big deal, but Hogan’s colleagues know the little gestures can make a big difference.

“It’s inspirational to watch because he’s so inclusive and welcoming to all students,” Sturgell said. “They light up when they see him and vice versa. He calls all of our students the cool kids.”

For Hogan, it’s just being true to himself.

“All I’m doing is showing them attention,” he said. “I never wanted an award for it, it’s just who I am. I know what it takes to work in a high school and I know what it takes to make these kids feel comfortable.”

The other 2025-26 Make a Difference Award winners are Amanda Hayes of the MISD’s Glen H. Peters School, Stephanie O’Neal of Mount Clemens High School and Allison Viazanko of the L’Anse Creuse school district’s Atwood Elementary.