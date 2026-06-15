Rambler on: Fraser celebrates Class of 2026

Layla Portis gives a celebratory shout during Fraser High School’s commencement ceremony June 6 at UWM Field.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gary Winkelman | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published June 15, 2026

Co-valedictorian Scarlett Gervasone delivers remarks. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Fraser High School graduates, from left, Anthony Serio, Jefferey Delikta, Ethan Gerber and Tyler Summerville talk a walk around UWM Field at the June 6 commencement ceremony. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Principal Ryan Sines hugs his daughter Francesca Sines. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

FRASER — Fraser High School’s Class of 2026 graduated under sunny skies June 6 and is looking forward to an even brighter future.

Seniors from the 326-member class received their diplomas at UWM Field in Utica before cheering families and friends, marking the end of a long-awaited chapter and reaching a milestone that once, as class co-valedictorian Scarlett Gervasone put it, “seemed light years away.”

‘For a long time, everything has felt kind of unserious. Deadlines felt flexible, time felt endless, and June of 2026 seemed light years away,” Gervasone said during her remarks at the ceremony. “If there is one thing that we have learned in high school, it is that time is not going to wait for you. I have learned that often it is the simple moments that make life worth living. And often, it takes losing the things and people that made those moments special to appreciate what we actually have. Things we thought would last forever slip past us quietly. They ended before we even realized that they were beginning. And that’s the hardest part: not that time moves fast, but that we never realize it until it’s actually gone.”

Likewise, fellow co-valedictorian Lance Edghill reminisced about the good times high school held and how he will forever hold onto those moments, even if some of his classmates are anxious to leave the past behind.

“Throughout the year, many of my friends have been saying, ‘I can’t wait to leave Fraser.’” he said. “For me, I know how special this place is, and what a blessing it is to have all your friends and loved ones in one place. I truly am going to miss this place and will never forget the memories I made.”

Fraser High School principal Ryan Sines, whose daughter, Francesca, was the 2026 class co-salutatorian, reminded graduates of what they’ve accomplished and how it will benefit them moving forward.

“You’ve learned in classrooms, on stages and in gymnasiums. You navigated academics, activities, friends, jobs, responsibilities, victories and disappointments. And through it all you’ve shown what it means to rise,” he said. “At Fraser High School, RISE stands for respect, integrity, self-discipline and engagement. These are the values that define what a Rambler is. As you leave Fraser High School, take these values with you.”

Fraser Public Schools Superintendent Carrie Wozniak told graduates to remember their achievements are part of a big picture of camaraderie and support.

“The Class of 2026 has accomplished a great deal. But what I will remember most is not simply what you achieve but how you have shown up for one another,” she said. “We often think of graduation as an individual accomplishment — your name will be called individually, your diploma belongs to you, your future will be uniquely yours. But the truth is, none of us reaches this milestone alone. Behind every graduate sitting before (us) is a community of people who helped make this moment possible. Parents and guardians who encouraged you, supported you and sacrificed for you. Teachers who challenged you, believed in you and helped you discover strengths you may not have even seen in yourself. Friends who stood beside you through successes, disappointments, celebrations and challenges. And a school community that helped shape the very essence of who you have become.”