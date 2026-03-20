Cultural Exchange entertains and educates

The Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange was a melting pot of ethnic pride March 13. The Philippine American Community Center of Michigan’s Hawaiian Hula Dance Group was among the featured performers.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 20, 2026

The Linh Son Buddhist Youth Group 1 demonstrated traditional Vietnamese dancing March 13 during the Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange. Photo by Erin Sanchez

STERLING HEIGHTS — The Sterling Heights Community Center was a melting pot of ethnic pride and people March 13 during the city’s annual Cultural Exchange.

Despite a chilly wind roiling outside, a warm spirit of camaraderie and curiosity filled the building as guests dined on traditional ethnic food, witnessed a variety of cultural dances and mingled with representatives from a broad range of backgrounds.

From India to Iraq and Bangladesh to Bulgaria, dozens of cultures were represented as presenters shared knowledge and answered questions as visitors drifted between colorful display tables and gazed at the many people dressed in authentic ethnic garb.

Facts and figures about foreign lands were freely available for anyone interested. For example, Deyan Kozhuharov proudly explained that his native Bulgaria is known for its flowers and is the world’s leading producer of rose oil, which is used in perfumes, lotions and a variety of other products.

Kozhuharov came to the United States after high school in search of more career opportunities and today works in the insurance industry. He enjoys participating in the Cultural Exchange not only to share stories of his home country but to help his children get to know other ethnicities.

“I think it changes a person’s perspective on how they see the world,” Kozhuharov said about the importance of kids being exposed to a wide array of backgrounds. “The ones that get introduced to other cultures at that age, they grew up more educated. They grew up more curious.”

Sterling Heights has held its Cultural Exchange for more than 25 years. The event is sponsored by the city’s Ethnic Community Committee with the goal of increasing appreciation of different cultures and fostering cooperation and friendship between people of diverse ethnic backgrounds.

“The Cultural Exchange is one of Sterling Heights’ most important annual traditions because it turns diversity into connection, bringing neighbors together to share food, music, performances and experiences that build understanding and trust,” said Sterling Heights Community Relations Director Melanie Davis. “This event builds a sense of belonging that makes our city a welcoming place to live, work, and raise a family, and it reminds us that our different cultures are a source of pride and community strength.”