Cross-country travels recognize Boy Scout milestone anniversary

During the “A Century of Values” journey to commemorate 100 years of the Boy Scouts of America in 2010, one of the stops was the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.

Photo provided by Frank Mallon

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published April 2, 2025

Along the way, one of the teams visited the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. Photo provided by Frank Mallon

The southeast Michigan members presented each council with a centennial mural to display. The mural was made by Eagle Scout Bill Morrison, an artist who is best known for his work with “The Simpsons” and “Futurama” franchises. Photo provided by Frank Mallon

Advertisement

METRO DETROIT — When the Boy Scouts of America celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2010, a group of scout leaders from southeast Michigan found a way to commemorate the milestone.

Over a year’s time, the volunteers traveled the U.S. in a 32-foot recreational vehicle donated by All American Homes/Coachmen. During their journey, the scouters — adult leaders in the organization — visited Boy Scouts councils in each state to which they ventured.

The Boy Scouts of America website, scouting.org, states there are 248 councils. The group traveling the country consisted of 16 teams with four to six members in each team. They took turns on the route, which they called “A Century of Values.” It was quite the adventure.

“The volunteers are still talking about it 15 years later,” said Frank Mallon, a traveler and trip adviser.

Because the organization began Feb. 8, 1910, the scouters traveled from Feb. 8, 2009, through Feb. 8, 2010, promoting the history and accomplishments of the Boy Scouts of America. The first group of travelers kicked off the trek from Mallon’s hometown of Laingsburg, Michigan.

“Because it was winter, we headed south towards Texas,” said Mallon, who said it took five days to get there. “It was an amazing trip.”

Mallon, of Novi, said each group spent anywhere from two to five weeks on the road at a time, and about 140 scouters made the trip overall. Teams No. 2 and No. 3, for instance, traveled toward Florida and northward toward the East Coast. When it was Team No. 10’s turn, the group drove to Washington state and parts of the Northwest.

Along the way, the scouters participated in local parades, council camporees and other events. The final stop was on Feb. 8, 2010, in Irving, Texas, to celebrate the organization’s 100-year anniversary at the National Scouting Museum.

“There were four bunks and it could sleep up to seven people. We got up at 6 a.m. and didn’t go to bed until midnight,” Mallon said. “Our plan was to visit two councils per day. There are a lot more councils in the East.”

Sometimes the group would sleep in the parking lot of a council’s building.

“We could use the office for whatever we needed,” Mallon said.

When the southeast Michigan convoy met up with the other councils, sometimes there would be 10 people in town waiting for them or sometimes 100 “when we pulled in,” Mallon said. In recognition of the anniversary, many times the group was interviewed on local television and radio stations.

The southeast Michigan members presented each council with a centennial mural to display, made by Eagle Scout Bill Morrison, an artist who is best known for his work involving “The Simpsons” and “Futurama” television shows. The 24-inch by 36-inch historic artwork features a number of photos that depict the Boy Scouts history. There are photos of famous Scouts, the first National Jamboree in Washington, D.C., in 1937, the 50th anniversary commemorative stamp, different merit badges and more. Morrison also decorated the RV’s exterior.

The caravan visited or camped at 71 Boy Scouts camps, and at 74 KOA campgrounds. While the goal was to visit councils across the country, the group also found time to sightsee. The itinerary included the International UFO Museum in Roswell, New Mexico; the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas; Niagara Falls; Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri; Yosemite National Park; the Atlantic and Pacific oceans; Snake River Canyon in Idaho; and many more landmarks.

There was a lot of work involved with the trip, but the volunteers also found time to visit with relatives while out of state.

“We often stayed at their homes,” Mallon said.

Dave Busse, of Troop No. 1478 out of St. Anne Catholic School in Warren, was among the team leaders who made the “A Century of Values” trip. For two weeks, he traveled to San Jose, California; Los Angeles and Las Vegas with his wife, Kathy; Chuck Prohaska; and Mark and Michelle Hodges.

“It was fun but there were some challenges,” said Busse, of Warren. “It was a great treat for us. The Scouting values were always there.”

One thing he learned when meeting the different councils was that “we all have the same challenges recruiting young people and finding ways to raise money for the program.”

When the entire group reached the end of the excursion, the motor home had traveled 49,000 miles. According to a book Mallon wrote on the experience, he said that there were an additional 8,000 miles logged known as “victory laps” around the state of Michigan.

Currently, the motor home is in need of repairs. A GoFundMe page has been established to raise the $25,000 needed for the updates. Mallon would like to fix up the vehicle so that Scouting groups can rent it out for parades, campouts or other activities during June, July and August. A two-week notice would be required. A staff member will provide a designated driver for all events.

To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/back-on-the-road-again-2025. For more information on “A Century of Values,” contact Frank Mallon at (248) 348-5189 or foxtrot@mi.rr.com.