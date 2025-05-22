Craft event to benefit Madison Heights Animal Shelter

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published May 22, 2025

The Madison Heights Animal Shelter, located at 801 Ajax Drive, currently has four litters of kittens in need of homes. Ideally, the bonded siblings could be adopted out together. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Paige Wallace, the animal control officer for Madison Heights, enjoys the spring weather with rescue dog Coal, a 2-year-old Staffordshire terrier found abandoned near 12 Mile and Dequindre roads. Coal is currently looking for a forever home. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

MADISON HEIGHTS — The cost of operating the Madison Heights Animal Shelter adds up quickly between housing animals, feeding them and providing medical treatment.

An upcoming event by the Madison Heights Women’s Club will help cover that cost.

“We really appreciate them doing this for us,” said Paige Wallace, the city’s animal control officer.

The Spring Craft Day fundraiser event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 7 in the cafeteria at Lamphere High School, 610 W. 13 Mile Road in Madison Heights.

The registration fee is $40. To register, email Robin Wojta at rwojta@aol.com. Fees are nonrefundable, and seating is limited. All proceeds benefit the Madison Heights Animal Shelter.

The event will feature a continental breakfast, light lunch, refreshments and desserts, as well as door prizes and raffle prizes. Attendees can bring their own projects and supplies and enjoy crafting with others.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring cat food or dog food for an extra raffle ticket. Wallace said the shelter appreciates Purina Indoor Cat Chow, Purina One for dogs, non-clumping kitty litter, kitten formula in powdered form, as well as Kleenex, paper towel, bleach and other cleaning supplies.

“We can always use these,” Wallace said.

Jill Gold, recording secretary with the Madison Heights Women’s Club — part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs — said there will also be a variety of vendors at the event.

“We (originally) came up with the craft theme as a social event for club members,” Gold said via email. “We decided to open this event to anyone who wishes to come and work on a craft for a cause.”

Situation at the shelter

With spring in full swing, the stray animal population is booming. The shelter in Madison Heights — located at 801 Ajax Drive — is now busy with four litters of kittens.

“They’re all very cute, very friendly. They’re doing well,” Wallace said. “A lot of the kittens are starting to bond with their siblings, so we need to get them out as soon as possible.

“The moms will be spayed and released, too, as soon as we can. They need to stay with their kittens a bit longer,” she said. “There’s one mother who might be adoptable, but we need to see how she acts after the kittens are removed from her care.”

She said there has also been an unusual uptick in abandoned dogs found wandering the streets.

“We’ve been finding dogs abandoned on the outskirts of the city. The dog room at the shelter has already been full seven times this year, which has never happened before since I first came here in 2023. Before this year, we’ve only been full three times. We’re starting to encounter this problem now,” Wallace said.

“I think they’re being dumped off from other cities here. It’s probably due to inflation in our economy — people are going to look to cut prices wherever they can, so some might get rid of their animals,” she said. “But people should never get rid of their animals this way. They should always contact a shelter, and they should always have a plan. If they just let their animal loose outside, it can get hit by a car or hurt someone, and there’s a chance they will never be found.”

Wallace said that breeding and neglect issues have also “gone through the roof,” as well as hoarding and cruelty cases.

“We’re coming across many people who simply can’t take care of their animals. It’s not just our shelter dealing with this — shelters across the board are full,” she said. “The breeding must stop. People need to get their animals fixed.”

Regarding strays, Wallace recommends contacting the Warren-based rescue group All About Animals and asking for their “TNR” program — Trap, Neuter, Release. The volunteers there know how to safely capture stray animals, get them spayed or neutered, and then release them back into the wild.

Once fixed, not only will an animal no longer reproduce and add to the homeless population, but it will be less likely to wander and get into fights or accidents.

Wallace also noted that ground-feeding animals comes with added responsibility.

“Per state law, after four days of caring for an outdoor animal like a feral cat, it legally becomes yours, and you’re responsible for getting it fixed and vaccinated and sheltered,” she said.

Group of do-gooders

The upcoming benefit is just one of many initiatives by the Madison Heights Women’s Club, which has been a cornerstone of volunteerism in the city since 1977.

There are currently 56 members in the club representing 17 cities. They meet the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Madison Heights Fire Station No. 1, located at 31313 Brush St., except for December when the club does not meet, and July and August when the group instead meets for a pool party at a member’s home.

“Women with an interest in volunteering are eligible to join,” said Roslyn Yerman, the group’s corresponding secretary, in an email, noting that dues are $35 a year. “Residency in Madison Heights is not required, and the group is non-denominational.”

This past March, the club held its inaugural Bookshop Hop, where participants visited local bookstores in southeast Oakland County, getting their passports stamped with stickers provided by the club. The event benefited the Madison Heights Public Library and the Oakland Literacy Council.

The club also recently collected new and gently used shoes to support Soles4Souls, and the club continues to support Michigan Honor Flight. The club also collaborates with Madison Heights Youth Assistance on Pinwheels for Prevention, an initiative aimed at preventing child abuse.

Wallace said their efforts make a real difference.

“The club has helped (the shelter) multiple times in the past, and each time they make a huge impact on our summer monthly medical bills, allowing us to provide our animals even better health care,” Wallace said. “We appreciate them doing this, and we really appreciate the support of the community. Every time we need something, the community is always there for us.”

For more information about the Spring Craft Day fundraiser, call (248) 217-3004.