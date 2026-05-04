Feds charge restaurant owner with exploiting workers in country illegally

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published May 4, 2026

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METRO DETROIT — Yong Ni, the 52-year-old owner and operator of two Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse restaurants, was indicted in late April on charges of conspiracy, harboring illegal aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain, and fraud and misuse of immigration documents, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Ni, a resident of Troy, was arrested on April 23 following the execution of three separate search warrants by the Macomb County FBI Gang and Violent Crime Task Force and the U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector at residences in Shelby Township and Royal Oak that were owned by Ni personally or through the Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse corporation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the officers reportedly encountered 28 individuals living at the homes, 17 of whom were identified as immigrants illegally in the United States without employment authorization.

Evidence obtained during the investigation showed that Ni allegedly hired people who entered the country illegally to work at his restaurants located in Shelby Township and Royal Oak, and they resided at Ni’s Shelby Township and Royal Oak homes and were transported to and from the restaurant for work, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Further investigation allegedly showed that Ni directed them to other employees to obtain fraudulent permanent resident cards and Social Security cards.

“Exploiting our immigration system for personal gain is a serious offense, and those who orchestrate or participate in such schemes will have to answer for their actions,” Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, said in a press release. “The defendant’s alleged actions of illegally harboring individuals at various residences across our state, transporting them, and employing them at his restaurants, including those unlawfully present in the United States, while misusing visa programs for financial gain, are serious. This operation was a success thanks to the dedicated members of our Macomb County FBI Gang and Violent Crime Task Force and the FBI Oakland County Resident Agency, alongside our partners at the U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector.”

Ni has also been charged with possession of a lawful permanent resident card obtained by fraud or false statements. Ni obtained a visa to the United States and his permanent residency by failing to disclose a prior exclusion order from 1995 where he attempted to enter the United States with a fraudulent United States passport, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said..

“This case demonstrates our unwavering commitment to enforcing immigration laws and protecting the integrity of our communities. We will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure those who exploit vulnerable individuals for personal gain are held accountable,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo Jr., U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector, said in a press release.

Ni appeared in federal court on April 23 for his initial appearance on the charges, then again on April 30. Ni faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“Mr. Ni appeared today to complete his arraignment on the indictment where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf,” Gina Balaya, public affairs officer with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in an email. “Bond was continued and the case will proceed before US District Court Judge Robert White.”

Ni’s attorney, William Swor, was reached out to for comment but declined to provide any further information at this time.

For more information, visit justice.gov/usao-edmi.