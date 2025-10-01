Council takes steps to fix leaky city pool

The public pool at the Troy Family Aquatic Center has been leaking large amounts of water and chemicals, prompting the Troy City Council to seek specialists that can solve the problem.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published October 1, 2025

TROY — During its meeting Sept. 8, the Troy City Council unanimously approved a contract for leak detection services at the Troy Family Aquatic Center, awarding the contract to American Leak Detention of Southeast Michigan.

The Troy Family Aquatic Center originally opened in 1991. It was recently found that the pool was losing significant amounts of water during its open season, which also led to additional chemical loss.

“We’re losing about 20,000 gallons a day, and then also that increases the amount of chlorine acid (and other) things that we use,” said Brian Goul, Troy’s recreation director.

Prior to this summer, one of the drains was repaired. While it reduced the rate of water loss, the pool has continued to leak.

Goul explained that a consultant was needed for special services that could pinpoint the location and nature of the leaks, something the city wasn’t equipped to handle with its staff.

“There’s no way we can check it ourselves,” Goul said. “We actually spoke to many of the pool companies in the area and none of them do it, either. One of them that we work with all the time is the one that recommended this particular company.”

The estimated cost of the contract is $12,225. Council members were also advised to waive the bidding process and award the contract immediately due to the urgent nature of the situation and the limited number of professionals able to perform non-invasive detection.

“It is important that the leak is found before the pool is shut down for the season to ensure a plan can be made for repairing the issues before opening next spring,” read a council report.

The leak detection service will be the first step in addressing the pool’s water loss and other issues at the Aquatic Center.

Ellen Hodorek, a member of the Troy City Council, said this is another example of the city maintaining its facilities and investing as needed.

“It is an aging asset in the community and one of the capital concerns that occupies the minds of those of us that have been around for a while,” Hodorek said. “There was discussion at one point of should we make the investment — the capital investments — in the facility, and we had a profound, loud, raucous set of feedback from residents: ‘Please, yes — we want this asset.’”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.