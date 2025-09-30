Council candidate wins lawsuit against city of Troy

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published September 30, 2025

TROY — Ed Ross, a candidate running for the Troy City Council, has prevailed in his lawsuit against the city of Troy. Ross had challenged the city’s termination of his position as a volunteer firefighter.

“The judge’s ruling confirms what I’ve been saying all along: my termination last year was wrong, illegal and politically motivated,” Ross said in an email. “The city created a brand-new rule designed specifically to target me for running for office. That rule was unconstitutional, and the judge agreed.”

In May 2024, Ross was informed by the Troy Fire Department that his employment had been terminated. In a letter he received from Troy Fire Chief Peter Hullinger, Ross was told his termination was due to a city policy that regulates political activity by city personnel.

Specifically, the policy bars staff from engaging in political activity during work hours, whether paid or unpaid, for any candidate, cause or political organization. The policy also prohibits them from filing as a candidate for elected office in Troy. In Ross’ case, he had filed to run for the Troy City Council in April 2024.

Due to the timing of his termination, Ross was no longer entitled to $4,500 he would have received under a new incentive plan the city had implemented for its voluntary firefighters. He had already been paid nearly $22,900 under a previous plan.

However, Ross contested that he should not have been terminated in May. He pointed to state law MCL 15.401, commonly referred to as the Political Activities Act, which states an employer may require employees to take a leave of absence when the employee complies with candidacy requirements or 60 days before the election, whichever date is closer to the election.

Since he was terminated May 1, when the special election was more than 60 days away in August, Ross believed the city of Troy violated his rights.

In June 2024, Ross filed a complaint of unlawful political activity against the city of Troy with the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules. In petitioning the court, Ross sought reinstatement to his job, with credit granted under the new incentive plan retroactive to the date he was terminated.

Fast-forward to September 2025, and Judge Thomas Halick sided with Ross. He ordered that Ross have his position as a voluntary firefighter reinstated retroactive to May 2024, with full credit towards the city’s incentive plan and trust. The judge also ordered that the city compensate him for attorney fees, which Ross expects to be roughly $65,000.

“I have now been fully reinstated as a Troy firefighter — not as a probationary member, but with my full seniority, service credit and status restored,” Ross said. “That matters not just for me but for every firefighter and every public employee in Michigan, because it affirms that public servants cannot be silenced or punished for participating in democracy.

“The city broke the law, plain and simple,” he continued. “They tried to call us ‘volunteers,’ but the judge recognized the truth: Troy firefighters are employees who train, serve and put our lives on the line.”

The city issued a statement acknowledging the judge’s ruling and Ross’ return.

“The judge’s opinion is being reviewed by the city and options, including but not limited to an appeal, will be presented to the City Council,” said Courtney Flynn, the communications director for the city of Troy, in a statement.

As Ross prepares for the final stretch of his campaign this November, he noted that he intends to carry the same fight for fairness, accountability and public safety into City Hall.

“I’m proud to be back in gear, proud to serve this city, and proud to stand up for my neighbors when leadership gets it wrong,” Ross said. “I want to thank my fellow firefighters, neighbors, friends, Troy residents, and my attorney Nanette Cortese for believing in me and supporting me through this ordeal. I’m just thankful I had the financial resources and time to fight, because a lot of people may have given up.”