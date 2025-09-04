Council approves sugar and storage shed for nature center

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published September 4, 2025

TROY — During its meeting Aug. 25, the Troy City Council unanimously approved the purchase of a new sugar and storage shed at the Lloyd A. Stage Nature Center.

The shed is generally used in February and March for the Troy Nature Society’s maple syrup program, which draws around 1,000 visitors each year. The nature center is located at 6685 Coolidge Highway.

The shed also stores vehicles and a trailer used on the property, as well as tools for maintaining the grounds and combating invasive plant species. Tables and chairs rented by groups for events are also stored there.

The current shed spans 527 square feet. Its deterioration has made it a safety hazard, making the replacement of the shed necessary.

The proposed replacement is much larger at 920 square feet, providing more space for storage due to increased programming and the addition of a pavilion nearby for events.

“Our structures usually have a 30-50 year (life expectancy),” said Kurt Boviensiep, Troy’s public works director. “This might have a little less because it’s in such a shaded, dense area. That’s typically what deteriorates a structure the fastest if it can’t dry out, so to speak.”

Bidding for the project opened in July 2025 and six bid responses were received.

The city awarded a contract for construction of the shed to Venture Building Company at an estimated cost of $209,700. The city also contracted Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick, Inc., for the design, construction documents and contract administration services, at a cost of $48,300.

“I think the thing to emphasize is it’s not just a building,” said Troy City Councilmember Rebecca Chamberlain Creanga. “It’s what a building enables, and that’s when I think of our bond, as well — it’s what capital, it’s what buildings and facilities enable.”

The new shed should be complete by mid-November.

For more information, visit troymi.gov.