Council approves extension for alert system

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published August 6, 2025

TROY — During its meeting July 28, the Troy City Council unanimously approved a contract extension with HAAS Alert so that the Troy Fire Department can continue to use the company’s advanced alert system.

Known as the Safety Cloud Advanced Collision Prevention System, the technology delivers real-time digital alerts that notify drivers if they’re approaching an emergency scene, or if an emergency vehicle is approaching. The alerts are sent when first responders activate the emergency lights on their vehicles.

“It’s an alerting system that’s put in all our fire vehicles,” said Troy Fire Department Chief Peter Hullinger. “So, when a firefighter turns on the emergency warning lights, it sends a signal to the satellites and the cloud systems, and (those) then talk to programs like Waze, Apple Maps, and several of the (programs that) auto manufacturers incorporated into their navigation systems.

“It’s giving (drivers) advanced warning,” he continued. “As we know, newer vehicles are getting more soundproof, (and) people are busy doing many things when they’re driving now. So, it’s an extra layer of protection for our first responders out there.”

Once the alerts are sent through navigation systems and mobile devices, they reach drivers within 30 seconds of them approaching an emergency vehicle or the scene of an emergency. According to a report in the agenda for the July 28 council meeting, the notifications can reduce the risk of collision by up to 90%.

In April 2021, the Troy Fire Department began a one-year evaluation and trial phase of the HAAS Alert system. All hardware and infrastructure were provided free of charge during this trial.

In July 2022, the Troy City Council awarded a three-year contract to HAAS Alert to use the service in 24 Fire Department vehicles.

“Since this contract was enacted, the (Troy Fire Department) has alerted in excess of 4,000 drivers per month to either approaching emergency vehicles, or to emergency scenes in the driver’s path of travel, potentially being rerouted around these emergency scenes,” read the agenda report.

The contract extension for this service includes a five-year subscription period for all 24 vehicles at a combined estimated annual cost of $9,950.

While the Troy Fire Department is currently the only city service utilizing the alert system, officials say it could potentially be used for other services in the future.

“It’s a wonderful thing, I think,” said Troy City Councilmember Hirak Chanda.

For more information, visit troymi.gov.