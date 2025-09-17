Community welcomes new amenities at Sylvan Glen Lake Park

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sylvan Glenn Lake Park Sept. 5, families and officials celebrated the addition of new grant-funded play structures and other amenities.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published September 17, 2025

The park is the largest of Troy’s 10 neighborhood parks. Officials say its size and amenities may qualify it for future reclassification as a community park. Photo by Liz Carnegie

Advertisement

TROY — Officials and residents gathered to celebrate additions to Sylvan Glen Lake Park during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 5.

“It really is fantastic,” Mayor Ethan Baker said. “I would say it’s like the best of what Birmingham has and what Troy offers … and I’m so thrilled to have it.”

Sylvan Glen Lake Park, 5501 Rochester Road, is the largest of the 10 neighborhood parks in Troy, spanning about 40 acres. This includes a 16-acre lake and walking trails.

Officials say that its size, amenities and potential for future development position it for possible reclassification as a community park in the future.

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Birmingham, helped secure a $1.5 million grant that enabled Troy to add multiple family-friendly features to the park.

“Each year, I work closely with our municipal leaders to determine their community’s needs,” Stevens said in a statement. “This project was selected given its wide community impact. These expanded amenities and playground improvements will foster community and recreational opportunities to be enjoyed for many decades to come.”

The latest amenities include a pavilion, play structures suitable for ages 2–5 and 5–12, a cardboard sled hill, an embankment slide, a rope climber, a nest swing, and a four-bay swing set with two toddler seats.

In addition to providing more play opportunities for different age groups, the placement and layout of the amenities are designed to make the play structures appear as though they grew naturally from the park environment.

The process for the park’s improvements started five years ago with plans for the restrooms and parking lot, which later led to plans for the play structure and other additions.

“This has been in design for about a year,” said Kurt Boviensiep, the public works director. “It was under construction for about four months.”

Even more items might be added to Sylvan Glen Lake Park in the future, as well as at other parks in Troy, but officials say it depends on whether the bond issue passes Nov. 4.

The bond would generate an estimated $137 million over 20 years by levying an additional 1.1329 mills. The city collects $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value, multiplied by the millage rate. A home with a taxable value of $100,000 would pay an extra $113.29 per year.

The funds would be used to build and furnish a new public library, improve the roads, enhance parks and recreational facilities, and acquire and install equipment for public safety services including police and fire.

“This particular park has several other phases that we will look forward to in the future,” Boviensiep said. “It includes a fishing pier, and we probably have to expand the parking at some point because it’s going to get so popular.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.