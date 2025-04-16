Community members come out for Spring Egg Hunt

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 16, 2025

Families came out to Troy Historic Village to collect eggs and trade them for treats and prizes during their recent annual Spring Egg Hunt. Sofia Rizzo, 2, is pictured hunting for eggs with her dad, Nick. Photo by Liz Carnegie

Alexander Marx, 2, runs through an obstacle course of hula hoops during a recent egg hunt at the Troy Historic Village. Children and adults alike had an opportunity to enjoy being outside at the Spring Egg Hunt. Photo by Liz Carnegie

TROY — The annual “Spring Egg Hunt” at Troy Historic Village brings out families for a wide variety of spring-themed activities.

The Troy Historic Village provides an educational experience of the 1800s settlement and 1900s growth periods in the Troy area through their various programs and events. The Troy Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that operates the Troy Historic Village for the city of Troy through a renewable management agreement, with the intention of sharing and preserving stories, artifacts and buildings through creative, meaningful experiences.

This egg hunt has been a part of the village’s events for five years. This year the Spring Egg Hunt took place on April 11 and April 12.

Over 600 people were expected to attend the egg hunt on April 12.

“It’s wonderful,” Troy Historic Village Volunteer Coordinator Barbara Hubbard, the Troy Historic Village volunteer coordinator, said. “We have great weather and lots of smiling faces. It’s nice to see people volunteering.”

For the egg hunt, families or groups were able to search for eggs within their own lanes, which could then be traded at the “Egg Trading Post” in the General Store for small toys and treats after being collected.

“It doesn’t take a lot of money and we’re very resourceful,” Hubbard said. “We use the supplies that we have around the village.”

In addition to that, guests could enjoy a lollipop ring toss, “Pin the Tail on the Bunny,” an obstacle course, and an egg craft.

Faeth Mulqueen and her niece Charlotte attended the event dressed as faeries.

“We wanted to spread fairy magic to all who are here,” Mulqueen said.

The Spring Egg Hunt also provided an opportunity for guests to view the village’s historical buildings, including a blacksmithing area where they could watch crafters make trowels from a safe distance. The village provides blacksmithing classes at multiple levels, where guests can learn to properly swing a hammer, operate a coal forge and pump a centuries-old bellows as they make different items.

“The bellows is the oldest artifact in the Village,” Kevin Enright, a representative with the village who has been involved with the classes for years, said. “You can pump it up for the steel to get hot.”

For more information, visit www.TroyHistoricVillage.org.