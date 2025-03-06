Comedy shows to benefit families coping with childhood cancer

Gabriel Iglesias, left, and JD Marshall pose for a picture with Marshall’s daughter Stephaine.

Photo provided by JD Marshall

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published March 6, 2025

WARREN — Laughter can help pull us through the most difficult parts of life. A comedy benefit is being planned that organizers hope will provide some levity and help families dealing with the strain of childhood cancer.

The nonprofit Comedy 4 Cancer’s One 4 The Road show will raise funds for families dealing with childhood cancer March 29. All proceeds from the event go toward helping families.

JD Marshall, Comedy 4 Cancer’s founder, knows the importance of laughter as a parent of a child who died from cancer.

“I like that we are able to give families an escape from reality with the shows,” Marshall said. “I think that was the biggest reason I wanted to do them because comedy was my escape, sitting in hospice for that long. Every once in a while I would watch something to laugh to keep from crying.”

Comedians Jeremiah Goldmain, Darren Lewis, Paul Pipitone, Craig McGaughey and Bill Smith will be performing at the event. While the show benefits families, the material might not be suitable for every member of the family. Marshall said all the comedians have been in previous shows.

“For me, it was a no-brainer getting them,” Marshall said.

Marshall recognizes the difficulties for families who travel to get care for children who have cancer, sometimes traveling out of state for the right care. Marshall said he knew he would get involved in fundraising at some point following his experience with his daughter. He saw families where a parent needed to take time off of work to care for their child.

“We just kept hearing stories about how many families were struggling financially,” Marshall said. “It’s just something that doesn’t get a lot of coverage. Then again, who thinks of children having cancer? Most people identify with it from the TV commercials. It’s not until you live it that you start realizing it’s not as rare as people think it is. That was the inspiration behind it.”

Comedy 4 Cancer started in 2015, eight days before Marshall’s daughter, Stephaine, went into hospice. Stephaine was a comedy fan. Prior to her death, she had the opportunity to spend 20 minutes with Gabriel Iglesias.

“She said the best day of her life was meeting Gabriel Iglesias,” Marshall said.

Every year, Comedy 4 Cancer does a benefit to celebrate Stephaine’s life. Over the years, Marshall estimates that the charity has raised over $900,000.

“I feel like if that meeting never happened, I don’t know how far I would’ve went with this,” Marshall said.

Marshall said losing a child was the “lowest point” of his life.

“It’s like anything that happened before that is now just a blur,” he said. “You’re never going to unsee that image. It’s sad for anyone to have to deal with it. It’s literally the most heartbreaking thing that’s happened in my life.”

Comedy 4 Cancer also provides monthly gifts for children facing cancer, according to their interests, Marshall said. He said the organization has provided about 900 gifts since it started.

Comedy 4 Cancer is the live event offshoot of A Mission of Love, which provides emotional support for families coping with cancer, along with the financial help. A Mission of Love started in 2014.

“Through the biggest tragedy of my life, the one triumph I have is meeting some of the greatest people,” Marshall said. “On this journey we’ve met celebrities, we’ve met kids that are stronger than any human being you’ve ever met.”

The event will take place from 7-10 p.m. March 29 at the Knights of Columbus hall at 22040 Ryan Road.

Comedy 4 Cancer will have another benefit, One Last Laugh, at 6 p.m. April 12 at UAW Local 228, 39209 Mound Road in Sterling Heights. The event, which happens each April near the date Stephaine passed, will be the last event for the nonprofit in its current form.

Marshall said the April event caps off 10 years since he lost his daughter, making it the right time to make a change.

“My last show on April 12 is not me walking away from the charity at all,” Marshall said. “It’s exactly the opposite; it’s going for bigger and better and letting somebody else run the comedy shows.”

For more information about both events, go to comedy4cancer.com.

