Coffee Concerts warm up Wednesday nights in February

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published January 26, 2026

Musician Jimmy Allen performs in this file photo from the 2024 Coffee Concerts, the first to be held at the new Active Adult Center. This February will once again feature different performers each Wednesday evening. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Advertisement

MADISON HEIGHTS — It’s a tradition that melts away the winter blues.

Each Wednesday night in February, the Madison Heights Coffee Concerts will fill the Active Adult Center with the sound of music, storytelling and laughter.

The cost is $5 per person, cash only at the door. For a small donation, refreshments will be available courtesy of the Madison Heights Women’s Club.

The venue, located at 260 W. 13 Mile Road between City Hall and the library, will feature a cozy vibe, with different acts starting at 6 p.m.

On Feb. 4, the trio Token and Friends Jazz will play. On Feb. 11, Two Dollar Novels will take the stage with a mix of bluegrass, folk, light rock and more.

The concerts continue Feb. 18 with folk artist Matt Watroba, followed by AJ and Company on Feb. 25 playing country, Motown and classic rock.

Each group is local. While Watroba has played at Coffee Concerts in the past, the other three acts are new to the series.

“Concert attendees always look forward to singing with Matt Watroba,” said library coordinator Heather Hames, in an email.

The Coffee Concerts are a collaboration between the Madison Heights Public Library, Madison Heights Recreation and the Active Adult Center. Hames said collaborating on the large events is a way for the three groups to share costs and labor.

More specifically, Madison Heights Recreation arranges Watroba and provides staff to work the event, while the AAC provides the venue and promotion, and the library arranges for other musical guests, coordinating with the Women’s Club on beverages.

“Winter in Michigan can be isolating for many. Having something to look forward to — such as our Coffee Concerts — helps people keep the sense of community going at this time of the year when it can be hard to leave your house,” Hames said. “Mental and social health make up a large part of what makes people happy. And who doesn’t need more of that?”

The AAC opened to the public in 2023 — the final piece of the largest capital improvement project in the history of Madison Heights.

In addition to the construction of the new AAC building, the $11.4 million undertaking saw renovations at the library and City Hall, which it connects at Civic Center Plaza, at the corner of 13 Mile and John R roads. Fire Station No. 2 on John R Road was renovated for an additional $2.8 million the same year.

The new AAC replaces the old center at 29448 John R Road, and has more room for recreation programming and other resources. The previous building spanned 11,554 square feet, while the new one is 14,022 square feet, with additional shared space of 2,400 square feet that includes the new Breckenridge Room in the library, bathrooms at both ends of the building, and the executive conference meeting space at City Hall. The new location also puts the AAC right near first responders, with the Police Department and Fire Station No. 1 in the same plaza.

Corey Haines, the new mayor of Madison Heights, said the AAC is valuable as a gathering place for seniors to socialize, enjoy recreational programs and access support services.

“Our AAC fills an important void, connecting our residents in this great city,” he said.

For more information, call the Active Adult Center at (248) 545-3464.