Citywide Garage Sale back for another year in the Shores

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published July 3, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The SCS Citywide Garage Sale is back with registration beginning the week of July 7.

The event has been hosted by the Cool City Committee for the last three years. John Cilluffo, member of the committee, said the sale is the third weekend in August which is Aug. 15 and Aug. 16. Last year, Cilluffo said around 1,100 residents signed up which is an increase from its first year which garnered around 800 residents.

Cilluffo said residents must comply with city rules and stipulations regarding garage sales.

“No signs in the public right of way,” Cilluffo said. “For the Citywide Garage Sale we ask that you’re at least open for two days, Saturday and Sunday.”

He went on to say it’s optional for residents to be open on Fridays considering work schedules and other deciding factors.

This year, the committee plans to highlight addresses on their spreadsheet that are open the whole three-day weekend.

When the garage sale occurs, the spreadsheet and other tools can be found on the Cool City Committee website at scscoolcity.com. Registration can also be found at this site.

For those who don’t have a computer or cannot access it electronically, hard copy applications can be found at the Parks and Recreation Department offices at the Civic Ice Arena on 20000 Stephens Road. Registration will end around the end of July or early August. At the time of publication, Cilluffo said there was no set date.

“We like to do that to get that spreadsheet out to the public and to the people that are selling to make sure we are correct,” Cilluffo said. “For some reason there always seems to be some minor mistakes here and there and we want to clean those up before they actually go for the event.”

Lawn signs will also be available for purchase at an undetermined cost. It will state the garage sale is the third weekend of August so it can be used multiple years. At press time, signs had yet to be printed and the committee was still looking for quotes.

St. Clair Shores City Councilwoman Linda Bertges, the Cool City Committee’s council liaison, said preparations are going well and signs will be available at the social districts for purchase.

“It’s been such a great hit in our city,” Bertges said. “Just hoping for great weather.”

They won’t have a donation drop off as they did last year, she said.

Cilluffo said he didn’t expect the garage sale to grow as much as it did. In the beginning, he thought they’d get maybe 50 people to participate in the first year. Through social media and other forms of communication, it grew more than they expected.