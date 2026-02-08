City to host Galentine’s Day event

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published February 8, 2026

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Grab your gals and your pals and get ready to celebrate Galentine’s Day in downtown St. Clair Shores.

The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12.

This the second year the downtown area is hosting the event. Anna Casali, owner of Casali School of Dance, said last year went well and they were pleased with the excitement level of the eventgoers.

“That’s what kind of made us excited to repeat the event,” Casali said.

Casali said 9-Mack Merchants Association members set up individually and that the association doesn’t necessarily host it.

“Each association member is doing their own promotions for that day,” Casali said.

For example, Casali School of Dance will be set up at Roy O’Brien Ford with goodie bags for the first 75 people. Casali will also be answering questions about her dance studio.

Though the event is called Galentine’s Day, Casali said there is a lot for everyone to enjoy. Most business participants will be set up inside of their businesses due to the weather.

Some of the other participating businesses include Circare, Party Adventure, Roy O’Brien Ford, The Firehouse Pub, Shores Yoga, Shores Inn, Comfortably Yours and more.

Casali said herself and Roy O’Brien Ford will be set up from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Casali said she is excited for the event.

“Anything that brings people to the downtown and that small-town feel, I’m all about it,” Casali said.

Amy O’Brien-Kravitz, a sales manager at Roy O’Brien Ford, said they had a larger turnout than expected last year.

“It turns out a lot of people like to get out of the house in the middle of winter and have some free fun,” O’Brien-Kravitz said.

She said for those looking for a fun and exciting evening in the downtown, this is for them.

For more information, go to the downtown St. Clair Shores Facebook page.

The downtown area is located along Greater Mack Avenue from Nine Mile Road south to the Nine Mack Drive and Cavalier Drive intersection.