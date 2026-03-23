City OKs federal funds for multiple projects, programs

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 23, 2026

The Sterling Heights Senior Center is in line for $220,000 worth of repairs and improvements thanks to Community Development Block Grant funding. Photo by Gary Winkelman

STERLING HEIGHTS — Officials have approved spending plans for the latest amount of federal money earmarked for specific purposes.

The funding — known commonly as Community Development Block Grants — is received annually and primarily benefits senior citizen services, housing rehabilitation and public improvement projects. The CDBG program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“The main goal of the Community Development Block Grant Program is to foster the development of thriving communities,” said Sydnie Allor, HUD program coordinator for Sterling Heights. “This is achieved by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and expanding economic opportunities primarily for low-to moderate-income individuals.”

Although HUD has not yet released the city’s official amount for the 2026-27 fiscal year, Allor said, “We are estimating a total of $802,000 based on last year’s allocation.”

The bulk of this year’s funding is directed toward the Sterling Heights Senior Center and a program that funds mobile home repairs.

Sterling Heights uses a Citizens Advisory Committee to make recommendations to officials for CDBG spending. Here’s a breakdown of allocations City Council members passed March 3, along with descriptions provided in meeting agenda documents:

• $200,000 for the city’s Mobile Home Repair Program: This helps owner-occupants of mobile homes in Sterling Estates and Rudgate Manor make necessary repairs to their homes. The process may address multiple repairs, but the total cost may not exceed $1,000, unless the HUD Program Coordinator authorizes one-time repairs critical to the health and safety of the occupants. Critical repairs may include roof replacements or hot water tank replacements.

• $80,000 for Senior Center acoustic ceiling replacement: This project is for the removal of the existing acoustic ceiling and replacement with updated and better-performing products. It includes replacing ceiling tiles, air diffusers, and ceiling vents in the main hallway and specifically in rooms 9–10. This will help add consistency and vibrancy to the building, along with improved acoustic performance that helps dampen noise conflicts between spaces.

• $17,000 for Senior Center atrium painting: This project is to complete wall repairs and paint the atrium, which is the main gathering area inside the facility.

• $20,000 for Senior Center billiards room: This project is to assist in the completion of the renovation of the billiards room. It includes replacing ceiling tiles, diffusers, vents and lighting.

• $35,000 for Senior Center interior wall replacement: This project is to replace an operable partition wall between the fitness room and the gym in the active life section with a permanent and insulated wall for soundproofing, including padding on the gym side.

• $70,000 for Senior Center exterior masonry: This project is to repair and rebuild masonry on the 14 exterior columns at the main entrance and the wall by the employee entrance, which are crumbling.

• $60,000 for Schoenherr Towers community room roof replacement: This project is to remove and replace the roof over the community room. Currently, the roof is failing and leaking; repairs have been made several times over the years, but replacement is necessary. Schoenherr Towers is a public housing facility for individuals 62 and older.

• $50,000 for Schoenherr Towers community room upgrades: This project is for the removal and replacement of the ceiling in the community room. With persistent roof leaks, replacement is necessary. This will include replacing all hard surface ceilings, ceiling, tiles, diffusers, vents, and lighting.

• $6,000 for Interfaith Volunteer Care Givers: The SAFE at HOME program assists seniors and physically challenged adults with indoor and outdoor chores by using trained local volunteers.

• $12,000 for the Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team (MCREST): This program provides a safe, caring environment for the homeless at participating churches on a rotating basis for one week each year. Churches provide three meals per day, showers, laundry assistance and transportation.

• $2,000 for Turning Point Macomb, which provides a safe place for families fleeing violent situations. Programs include court advocacy, sexual assault services, personal protective order assistance, support groups and education.

• $12,000 for the adaptive recreation program, which offers a variety of age and disability appropriate recreational activities for individuals with disabilities that are designed to be appropriate for the age and ability of the individuals.

• $42,000 for Macomb Community Action grass and snow program: This program affords manpower assistance to very low-income senior homeowners to complete home chore tasks that include lawn-mowing services and snow removal.

• $11,000 for Macomb Community College Student Options for Success Program, which provides a network of support established at MCC to help members of eligible population groups find direction for their lives and obtain the job skills necessary to provide financial support and independence for themselves. The program pays for tuition, books, childcare, transportation and vocational costs for qualified Sterling Heights residents attending MCC.

• $10,000 for city library book collection: This program purchases audio and large-print library books that are delivered to the homebound and local senior residences.

• $5,000 for city library internet access outreach: Funds will supply 20 low-to-moderate-income households with a tablet that has access to the internet or a Wi-Fi hotspot.

• $11,000 for Care House: This program provides families with a coordinated investigation of child sexual and severe physical abuse to reduce the trauma for child victims and their families. Crisis counseling, legal advocacy, parent support groups and education, children’s groups, and information and referral will be offered through this activity.

• $2,000 for Wigs 4 Kids: This provides wigs and support services to Michigan children ages 3 to 18 experiencing hair loss for any medical reason at no charge to them.

• $7,000 for Hearts 4 Homes: This provides rental assistance to homeless and low-to-moderate-income families to end homelessness in children in Macomb County. Assistance is provided by paying one or more of the following: security deposit, first and last month’s rent, and back or unpaid rent to prevent eviction.

Sterling Heights Councilman Michael Radtke said he was happy with the latest CDBG spending plan.

“I’m very pleased with the action program this year,” he said. “It seems to all benefit large segments of the Sterling Heights population, both Schoenherr Towers, our Senior Center, and a lot of the organizations that are working in our community every day.”