City Council approves funding for Halmich Park upgrades

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published February 13, 2026

WARREN — The Warren City Council unanimously approved nearly $1.7 million in improvements to Halmich Park on Feb. 10, clearing the way for demolition and reconstruction of aging pavilions and restrooms city officials say are unsafe and beyond repair.

Proposed improvements include the demolition of the north pavilion and the adjacent restroom, as well as construction of a new pavilion. The restrooms attached to it are planned to be turned into a new maintenance garage, and the south bathrooms will be renovated and connected to the rest of the park by a concrete walkway.

Parks and Recreation Director Jason Spiller said it was originally proposed as one project but due to limited funding, it’s being divided into two phases.

The first phase of the plan, he said, will include demolishing the existing pavilion and converting the north bathrooms, as well as renovating the south bathrooms.

The proposal to the City Council asked for appropriations of $1,663,500. It states that a transfer of $2,750,000 earmarked for recreational capital improvements would also need to be transferred from the general fund.

At the meeting, Spiller said the north pavilion is in “dire” need of replacement.

“The structural overhead, including support beams that are very compromised as well as the ground itself. It’s missing concrete,” he said. “We know there’s hazards out there. It’s just not a really safe condition.”

The pavilion was previously constructed by the Lions Club, whose members, according to City Council Secretary Mindy Moore, were unhappy when talks of repairing the facility came about several years ago.

However, as Spiller echoed the safety concerns, stating the facility was beyond repair, Moore suggested honoring the club with a plaque or memorial marker.

Councilman Gary Boike asked if any improvements would be made to the lights over the baseball fields at the park.

“I get a lot of complaints from the baseball players that (the lights) are inoperational and that we’ve been renting big lights to come in,” Boike said.

Spiller refuted that, saying the lights were fine. However, he did mention that some of the poles are wooden and would likely need replacing in the future. He said they could also look into installing LED lights in the future as well.

Councilman Johnathan Lafferty said he had seen the designs for the new building that would come in phase two and that he was impressed by them.

“What he wants to build in replacement is spectacular … it is really something to see. What we have in the future is night and day to what we used to have, and what we’ve been using for so many years,” Lafferty said.

The council voted unanimously to approve the appropriations.

Spiller said he hopes to begin the work soon, starting with the demolition of the north pavilion. In addition, as part of an Americans with Disabilities Act grant, the park is also getting new playground equipment.

Spiller hopes to have the park accessible again by summer.

