Citizens Academy takes residents behind the scenes at City Hall

The upcoming multi-week Citizens Academy program will give residents an inside look at city operation in Madison Heights.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published August 4, 2025

MADISON HEIGHTS — A multiweek program will give residents an eye-opening look at the inner workings of local government in Madison Heights, showing them how city services are provided and how their tax dollars are spent.

Applications are currently being accepted for the Citizens Academy. The program is free.

To register, visit madison-heigths.org/formcenter, scroll down to the bottom and select the application form under “Resident Engagement.”

Participants must be residents who are 18 or older. At least 15 participants are required to run the program. Space is limited and the openings fill up quickly, so residents are encouraged to sign up early.

The academy begins Tuesday, Sept. 9 and runs for eight consecutive Tuesday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each week has a different focus, like city administration and budgeting, police and fire services, public works and engineering, community and economic development, parks and recreation, and more.

Participants will have direct access to city staff, department heads and other officials as they tour facilities, meet personnel and learn about how each department operates.

The location for each session will vary depending on the topic. Participants are expected to attend all eight sessions to complete the program. Those selected for the program will receive notification in mid-August.

According to organizers, the aim of the program is to increase transparency and trust in local government, promote community engagement and civic education, encourage residents to participate on city boards and in city government, and to provide knowledge of local resources while dispelling myths about city services.

More information is also available by calling the city manager’s office at (248) 583-0829.

“I think one of the most important takeaways from this academy is appreciating how much planning and work goes into everything our city departments do, whether it’s zoning, construction, new businesses around town,” said Sean Fleming, a member of the Madison Heights City Council. “There’s a lot of detail and careful consideration.”

“I wish something like the Citizens Academy had existed when I first ran for office,” said Mark Bliss, the mayor pro tem. “It’s an in-depth crash course in all the inner workings of the city, and it really helps you understand how difficult everyone’s jobs are — not just our firefighters and police officers, but everyone across City Hall. It’s difficult balancing the needs of all these departments when you’re making decisions on council on a finite budget, having to determine where those limited dollars go, giving our residents the best return on investment.”

Mayor Roslyn Grafstein said the perspective afforded by the program is invaluable.

“It’s an excellent way to learn how local government works,” Grafstein said via email. “Many are surprised to discover both the responsibilities and limitations of what the city can do.”