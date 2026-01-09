Christmas Day fire causes damage to business

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published January 9, 2026

Burger Yard on Greater Mack just north of Eight Mile Road remained closed at press time after the restaurant was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The quick actions of business owners and firefighters are being credited with preventing further damage resulting from a Christmas Day fire at a restaurant in a strip mall on Greater Mack Avenue just north of Eight Mile Road.

Full Rack Barbecue posted on Facebook on Christmas stating their neighbors, Burger Yard, experienced a fire. The post also said the quick thinking of those at Parlor Doughnuts kept it from spreading further.

While Burger Yard experienced significant damage, Full Rack Barbecue said in the post their building was spared from damage thanks to the combined efforts of the St. Clair Shores, Eastpointe and Roseville fire departments.

While Burger Yard remained closed at the time of publication, Full Rack Barbecue is open and was cleared to operate as normal the day of the incident.

“Thank you, Jesus, for your sobering gift of perspective and your grace — and thank you to everyone who acted so quickly. You saved not just a small business, but the livelihoods of so many,” the post from Full Rack Barbecue stated.

St. Clair Shores Police Chief Jason Allen said in an email that police involvement ended right after the incident.

St. Clair Shores Fire Chief James Piper said in an email they responded to a commercial fire on Christmas Day at 9:52 a.m.

“Thanks to quick action by our crews and support from our auto-aid partners in Eastpointe and Roseville, the fire was contained to one unit. I’m proud of everyone who responded and grateful for the regional cooperation that makes incidents like this successful,” Piper said in the email.