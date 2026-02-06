Chili cook-off heats up frigid afternoon

Center Line High School Athletic Director Ajani Ali, right, was the first-place winner in the Center Line Moms and Dads’ Club held on Jan. 24. In second place was Moms and Dads’ Club Secretary Stacey Masch, left.

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published February 6, 2026

Becky Binson samples the nine different chilis during the fundraiser held on Jan. 24 inside the Center Line High School cafeteria. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

CENTER LINE — It was where the chilly air met the best chili in town.

On the afternoon of Jan. 24, the Center Line Moms and Dads’ Club held its first-ever chili cook-off fundraiser in the Center Line High School cafeteria. It was a cozy way to warm up during metro Detroit’s recent deep freeze.

Nine participants entered the “heated” race by making their own original spicy recipes that included everything from oxtail chili to a vegetarian version to a Polish-inspired chili. Attendees paid $10 each for a hot dog, corn bread and the chance to try all nine chili entries.

Diners voted and rated the chili on a scale from No. 1 to No. 5 with No. 5 being the best. The categories included taste, texture, aroma and visuals. The ingredients per chili were listed. The chefs were kept anonymous until after the contest. Per the rules, contestants could sample the chili but were not allowed to vote.

For many years, the Moms and Dads Club held an annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser. This year, they traded in pasta for chili.

“We’re very excited to be trying something new,” Club Treasurer Sheri Ballard said. “What better way to spend your Saturday afternoon than a chili cook-off.”

The winners were Center Line High School Athletic Director Ajani Ali, who took first place and won $100; Club Secretary Stacey Masch, who finished in second place and won $50; and Center Line Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Haynes, who finished in third place and won $25. Ali also received an official chili cook-off apron.

The chili cook-off raised $500. Along with the spicy bowls of chili, Center Line High School apparel was for sale, and several parents made goodies for the bake sale. Several band students also brought out their instruments to play a brief jazz concert for the crowd.

Becky Binson heard about the fundraiser at a recent Center Line Lions Club meeting. She had a “really good time” at the event and said the No. 7 chili was her favorite.

“It tasted the best. It had everything,” she said. “I even hit the dessert table. I am full.”

Center Line parent Annette Kauffman brought her homemade chili, which included venison, to support the Center Line Moms and Dads’ Club.

“They do so much,” said Kauffman, who has five children, including two Center Line High School graduates, two Academy 21 graduates, and a current sophomore. “I came to support the school. I love Center Line. It’s a small school. You know everybody. It’s like a family.”

Kauffman enjoyed the event with parent Chris Jolin, whose son Nathan performed with the band.

About 15 active members comprise the Moms and Dads Club, including Vice President Beth Jared, and trustees Theresa Sabornido, Michelle Jones and Lynette Zosel. Other volunteers help at different times. Donna Lashbrook is the club president.

“What I enjoy is helping the kids, teachers and the coaches. It’s important to support the kids,” Lashbrook said. “It’s important to make sure they have all they need. This helps us help the teachers.”

Funds raised through the club are used to purchase supplies and equipment at the high school. That includes supporting teachers in the classroom, school clubs and athletics. Most recently, club members bought handheld radios for teachers, helped fund the fence of the district’s new Victory Garden and gave money towards the historic mural of the district displayed in the cafeteria.

In previous years, the club has purchased a 3-D printer for the school’s computer numerical control/technology program, utility belts and tools for the law enforcement program, power press and push/pull sled for the weight room, and more. The Moms and Dads Club also provides funding for banquets that school clubs and athletic teams have, and offers scholarships.

The Moms and Dads Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the high school media center. New members are always welcome. The school is located at 26300 Arsenal. The Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/clhsMAD.