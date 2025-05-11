Childcare worker charged with abuse

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 11, 2025

Shutterstock image

ST. CLAIR SHORES — According to a press release sent by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, a childcare worker is being charged with multiple accounts of child abuse involving a 10-month-old infant.

Prosecutors alleged that 31-year-old Samantha Franz “aggressively abused” the infant in her care causing bruising to the child’s arms. Video footage from March 31 and April 1 was reviewed that showed Franz aggressively and forcefully abusing the crying child, according to the release.

She is being charged with one count of child abuse in the second degree, a 10-year felony, and one count of child abuse in the fourth degree, a one-year misdemeanor. Franz was arraigned in the 40th District court where she had a personal bond set at $5,000.

A probable cause conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 9 with a preliminary exam scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on May 20.

“The safety and well-being of our children is our absolute top priority. These charges reflect our commitment to holding offenders accountable, and ensuring justice for our most vulnerable members, their families, and the community as a whole,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in the release.

Franz’s lawyer, Jeffery Buehner, said he didn’t have any comment.