Child injured in golf cart collision on parade day in St. Clair Shores

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 27, 2025

According to a press release from the St. Clair Shores Police Department, a 75-year-old man in a golf cart struck an adult man and child while they walked on the sidewalk near 11 Mile Road and Harper Ave. May 25. This was before the 2025 St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade kicked off. Photo by Erin Sanchez

ST. CLAIR SHORES — An injury crash involving a golf cart occurred at 11 Mile Road and Harper Avenue on May 25, before the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade officially kicked off.

According to a press release from the St. Clair Shores Police Department, a 75-year-old man in a golf cart struck an adult man and child while they walked on the sidewalk. The child sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The 75-year-old operator of the cart was uninjured. He was reportedly cited for violations and his golf cart was impounded. The driver had not been consuming alcohol, according to police.

According to a Facebook post by the mother of the young child the day of the incident, the boy has a broken shoulder.

