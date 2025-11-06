Charter amendment fails by less than 1% of votes

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published November 6, 2025

A charter amendment that would let Warren's mayor make interim appointments failed by less than 100 votes on Nov. 4. File photo

WARREN — A proposed charter amendment that would allow the mayor to make interim appointments has failed by less than 100 votes.

In the Nov. 4 elections, Warren residents were asked to vote on a charter amendment that would allow Warren Mayor Lori Stone to make interim appointments to vacant positions within the city. It would have allowed the mayor to make interim appointments for up to three months, though they could be extended to six months with the approval of the City Council.

The amendment failed, garnering 9,661 votes for it and 9,719 votes against it, or 50.15%.

Stone said the city’s focus on the passage of the police and fire millage was part of the reason the amendment was voted down.

“Our focus has been police and fire funding. That has been the priority of this administration, and that, in light of some of the vocalizations of some residents, had to be our focus,” she said. “Voters were tasked with learning, understanding and deciding on it and they have decided that was not a change to the charter that they wanted to see.”

In the absence of a department head, the next highest union position within the department would act as the department head, Stone said, and the amendment would be a way for the City Council to contradict the collective bargaining agreement.

“They can’t contradict the collective bargaining agreement. Those appointments continue to stand, and that’s who is serving in the interim,” she said. “So arguably, (the amendment) was an overreach and unnecessary, and I think that’s what voters came to in that decision.”

City Councilman Jonathan Lafferty said the amendment failing to pass shows a lack of public trust in the mayor.

“In short, it's a clear referendum on the lack of confidence in Mayor Stone’s ability to lead the city,” he said. “There’s a lack of trust and the failure of that amendment is directly reflective of her inability to perform it as the mayor.”

