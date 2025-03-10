Charges against seasonal election clerk, voter dropped

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published March 10, 2025

File photo

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Charges related to alleged instances of double voting in the 2024 primary election leveled against a seasonal election clerk and a voter have been dismissed in St. Clair Shores.

Molly Brasure, 31, and Geneva O’Day, 62, both cried when their cases were dismissed by Judge Mark Fratarcangeli in the 40th District Court on Friday, March 7.

Brasure was originally charged with two counts of falsifying election returns, a five-year felony; two counts each of voting in person and by absentee, a five-year felony and two counts of offering to vote more than once, a four-year felony. O’Day was originally charged with one count of voting in person and absentee and one count of offering to vote more than once.

Fratarcangeli cited a lack of probable cause in both cases and apologized to both Brasure and O’Day that they had to be put through the cases.

Brasure’s lawyer, Stephen Rabaut, and O’Day’s lawyer, Paul Stockyj, both said they believe the charges never should have been brought against their clients in the first place.

Stockyj said he’s happy with the outcome and that Fratarcangeli made the right decision.

Rabaut said the two defendants in the case have been through a lot.

“It just wasn’t fair from the beginning,” Rabaut said.

Assistant Michigan Attorney General Ricahrd Cunningham represented the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, whose office made the decision to bring charges after Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido’s office conducted an investigation and declined to authorize a criminal complaint.

“We evaluate cases based on facts. St. Clair Shores elections officials quickly identified the issue, preserved records for review, and reported it promptly. This demonstrates that election safeguards are effective and maintain overall integrity,” Lucido said in a press release sent in August. “Voters, election officials and law enforcement come from different backgrounds and areas, but we all share the same goal to safeguard our most sacred duty as Americans — E pluribus unum.”

Nessel ultimately took up the case and proceeded with charges against three assistant city clerks and four voters in October.

“My office has been committed to pursuing, investigating and, when necessary, charging, cases of election fraud, and have done so when the evidence provides for criminal charges,” Nessel said in a press release announcing the charges. “Election integrity matters, and we must take these violations seriously in order to ensure we can trust the results on the other end.”

Charges remain pending this week against two more election workers and three additional St. Clair Shores voters.

