Center Line coffee shop makes best places for remote work list

Gather + Grounds in Center Line ranked 49 on a 2025 list by MarketBeat of the 145 best coffee shops for remote work and business meetings in the United States.

Photo by Nick Powers

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published February 18, 2025

CENTER LINE — A 2025 survey from MarketBeat asked professionals what coffee shops “excel at remote work and business dealings.” Three Michigan shops made the list of 145: Gather + Grounds in Center Line came in at 49, Cafe Sous Terre in Detroit ranked 94 and Eden Cafe in Grand Rapids placed at 100.

Gather + Grounds, which started two years ago, is operated through the Rising Stars Foundation. RSA President Mark Prentiss said his shop tries to create a relaxing atmosphere to work in. The shop fosters remote work with farm tables for group activities, USB plugins and areas with comfy chairs for smaller meetings.

“It’s a very cool vibe, where everybody’s not overbearing like Starbucks where it’s really loud,” Prentiss said.

RSA provides job training for young adults 18-26 with special needs and provides them with a certificate upon completion. Gather + Grounds gives RSA students onsite training. The Center Line shop has sandwiches and baked goods, which are made by a bakery at the RSA headquarters. There’s also a second coffee shop in Richmond and one set to open in Ferndale, near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Woodward Avenue this March.

“That’s part of our mission, is to teach our kids how to be gainfully employed and they have to have great guest services skills because they have to socialize with people,” Prentiss said.

MarketBeat’s survey asked 3,013 professionals to weigh in on their favorite shops.

The top ten from the survey included:

1. Bad Bunnies Coffee in Charleston, South Carolina

2. 787 Coffee in New York City

3. Big Island Coffee Roasters in Hilo, Hawaii

4. Mercantile & Mash in North Charleston, South Carolina

5. Talk Kaimuki in Honolulu, Hawaii

6. DI Coffee Bar in Tampa Florida

7. All People Coffee & Beverage Hall in Nashville, Tennessee

8. Novela Cafe Social in Miami, Florida

9. HiCO Kailua-Kona in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

10. Dark Horse Coffee Co in Anchorage, Alaska