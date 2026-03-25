Business trip builds bridge between Sterling Heights and Morocco

Meghan Hubbs, small business programs manager for Sterling Heights-based Velocity, gives a presen

Photo provided by Velocity

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 25, 2026

STERLING HEIGHTS — Although Sterling Heights and Morocco are more than 4,000 miles apart, there’s a new bond between the city and the North African nation.

The connection comes via a U.S. State Department exchange program that recently whisked a small business expert from Sterling Heights-based Velocity overseas to build ties with international entrepreneurs.

Meghan Hubbs, small business programs manager at Velocity — a business incubator, accelerator and coworking hub — spent 10 days in late January delivering presentations and participating in panel discussions with a broad goal of fostering economic growth. Her trip was preceded by a visit to Macomb County by representatives from Morocco and Algeria.

During her time abroad, Hubbs engaged with business leaders, innovation hubs, universities and economic development organizations to explore Morocco’s entrepreneurial landscape. She led interactive workshops about building and scaling small businesses, professionalizing creative enterprises, strengthening cooperative mentorship and sustainability, and mastering pitch preparation. She also participated in a panel focused on practical AI adoption for small- and medium-sized enterprises and impactful small business support strategies.

“It was an honor to be selected for this exchange, and it truly broadened my understanding of how entrepreneurship is cultivated across different cultural and economic environments,” Hubbs said. “I was inspired by the innovation and collaboration taking place across Morocco and by the strong commitment to supporting entrepreneurs at every stage. The experience reinforced how powerful global partnerships can be in driving local impact and creating new opportunities for the small businesses we serve in Macomb County.”

Velocity provides a variety of support services to emerging businesses along with assistance and guidance for entrepreneurs looking to take their ventures to the next level. It is overseen by the Sterling Heights Local Development Finance Authority and is a Michigan Economic Development Corporation designated SmartZone.

Velocity also operates an international landing zone for foreign-based technology businesses looking to establish a presence in or around Macomb County. Although Hubbs’ overseas visit wasn’t a recruiting trip, it could open doors to North African investment locally.

“Everywhere I went I talked about the international landing zone,” she said. “I gave information about it and an overview of all that we do.”

Hubbs said she was warmly received in Morocco and is thankful for the opportunity to share her expertise. “I was really excited to have that experience,” she said. “The people there were just so nice, so respectful. It’s like you came into a room or any situation and you felt really connected and engaged. Everyone was just warm and welcoming.”

Velocity Executive Director Paula Macpherson said Hubbs’ selection reflects both her leadership and the organization’s commitment to global collaboration.

“We are incredibly proud of Meghan for representing Velocity and our region through this prestigious international exchange,” Macpherson said. “Her dedication to strengthening small businesses and building meaningful partnerships is at the heart of our mission. This opportunity not only recognizes her leadership, but it also brings valuable global insight back to Macomb County. We are excited to see how these new connections and ideas will continue to elevate our work and the entrepreneurs we serve.”