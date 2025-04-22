Business and community unite to gather supplies for local animal shelter

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published April 22, 2025

The staff at Shelby Township Block Advisors recently collected items for the Humane Society of Macomb County. Both staff members and members of the community contributed. Photo provided by Stephanie Edwards

Advertisement

SHELBY TOWNSHIP —The Shelby Township Block Advisors decided to choose a cause for the year and involved staff and the local community in gathering supplies for a local animal shelter.

The Shelby Township office, on Van Dyke Avenue south of 22 Mile Road, chose the Humane Society of Macomb County to benefit from the office’s efforts.

Stephanie Edwards, of the Shelby Township office, said most of the people who work there have pets, so it was an easy decision to accept donations for animals.

“We made flyers that were posted in our lobby area, I posted on some local Facebook pages, and tried to email clients prior to their appointments as well. For our first year accepting donations, I think that we have done quite well. Later this month I will be delivering everything,” Edwards said.

The drive collected blankets, food, treats, toys, paper towels and more.

Jennifer Bauman at Block Advisors said she felt honored to be part of the effort to support this cause.

“The Humane Society of Macomb County is a wonderful organization that provides care for countless animals at a reduced cost. As soon as our clients heard we were supporting them, many returned the very same day to drop off donations. Their enthusiasm and generosity were incredible and we’re just as excited and proud to contribute to this effort,” she said.