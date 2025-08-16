Budget hearings start next month in West Bloomfield

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published August 16, 2025

Officials in West Bloomfield say residents can anticipate a slight tax increase, if any, in the new fiscal year budget that begins Jan. 1, 2026. However, the budget is not final, and residents will be able to share their input during a series of meetings this fall. File photo

Advertisement

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Plans are now underway for West Bloomfield’s budget in 2026, and the township is requesting the public’s input.

Although many communities in the Beacon’s coverage area started their 2025-26 fiscal years on July 1, West Bloomfield’s budget corresponds with the calendar year, and its next fiscal budget begins Jan.1, 2026.

Residents can attend meetings starting in September to weigh in on the new budget.

“The 2026 budget process has several opportunities for public input, including three special budget meetings held at noon at Town Hall on Sept. 3, Oct.15, and Nov. 12,” said Allison Broihier, the township’s budget and pension manager.

Broihier noted that the hearing for the final budget will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 inside Town Hall, located at 4550 Walnut Lake Road, with a final vote on adoption at 6 p.m. Dec. 15.

Although many details are not yet finalized, officials say residents may see a slight increase on their tax bill due to an increase in the taxable value of their property.

“If a homeowner makes a substantial improvement, (such as) a home remodel or an addition that increases that value of the property, (then) property taxes will increase based on the value of the addition,” Broihier said.

Property taxes are a key source of funding for the township.

“In 2025, property taxes accounted for 50% of general fund revenue and 56% of public safety revenue,” Broihier said.

The township collects $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value, multiplied by the millage rate. In West Bloomfield, there are three millage rates, starting with general operating at 3.3056 mills, which has been levied since 1995 and is expected to remain the same in 2026.

There is also a public safety millage (5.559 mills) and a safety path millage (0.1834 mill). Safety paths provide routes for walking or biking near highly trafficked roads across the township.

As a community ages, it faces infrastructure challenges. West Bloomfield is no exception, with the township overhauling many of its water and sewer lines. In addition, the township faces rising costs, making it more costly to retain staff and recruit new hires.

But officials say there are also opportunities in the form of grants, interagency partnerships and community engagement efforts.

“It is an exciting time because the township is planning for the future by embarking on strategic planning efforts and an update to the master plan,” Broihier said. “We are engaging with our residents in a new way through communications and marketing, and working to make sure the next generation in West Bloomfield enjoys the beauty, vibrancy and fiscal sustainability that make our community unique.”

Township Supervisor Jonathan Warshay was similarly optimistic.

“West Bloomfield is one of the most financially sound municipalities in metro Detroit, with a AAA bond rating,” Warshay said. “This is an exciting time for our community. We are keeping expenses in the 2026 budget focused on enhancing livability for our residents and making West Bloomfield a destination for thousands of people. … We are accomplishing this high level of service to the community with no tax increases.”