Broughton expansion receives appropriated funds

State Rep. Joe Aragona, R-District 60, addresses the Macomb Township Board of Trustees on Oct. 8 about appropriations to the township included in the 2026 Michigan budget.

Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published October 13, 2025

Macomb Township Fire Chief Robert Phillips, left, presents retiring firefighter Steve Anderson with his helmet at the Oct. 8 board of trustees meeting. Anderson served the Macomb Township Fire Department for 28 years in part-time service after serving the Mount Clemens Fire Department as a volunteer for 13 years. Photo by Dean Vaglia

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — With the passing of the state budget and several grants being awarded, funds are coming to the township.

As part of a series of presentations to open the Oct. 8 Macomb Township Board of Trustees meeting, state Rep. Joe Aragona, R-District 60, gave the board an update on the budget process in Lansing and shared what would be coming back to the township.

“The really big thing for Macomb Township I did want to announce is we got $2.5 million for the Broughton Road project that I know has been a passion project for you, Mr. Supervisor, and the rest of the board here,” Aragona said. “A lot of those dollars are going to be going to slowing down traffic through some of the roundabouts, but we were able to get that so we will have that for the project once it starts moving forward.”

The state-allocated $2.5 million will be paired with another $2.5 million awarded through a Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments earlier this year, giving the project $5 million in funds sourced from out of the township to work with. The expansion of Broughton Road is part of the “Main Street Macomb” project, which is set to build a central downtown in Macomb Township with residences and mixed-use development radiating out of a boulevard-style Broughton Road.

Fire Department personnel update

Already having four of the six authorized full-time firefighter positions filled at prior meetings, trustees also approved the hiring of Justin Beardon and Keaton Carlson as the Macomb Township Fire Department’s newest full-time fire fighters on Oct. 8. Trustees also approved hiring a purchasing specialist for the fire department.

Along with the six full-time firefighter positions, trusses had previously authorized the hiring of a full-time training officer. Macomb Township Human Resources Director Jeff Tabaka provided the board with an update on the status of the trainer position.

“We were thinking we would get internal candidates. We did not, so now we posted outside and we are receiving applications,” Tabaka said.

Along with adding and pursuing new full-time talent, the retirement of part-time firefighter Steve Anderson was recognized at the meeting. In addition to his 28 years of service for Macomb Township, Anderson volunteered with the Mount Clemens Fire Department for 13 years prior to that.

“Steve was one that was always there and always counted on,” Macomb Township Fire Chief Robert Phillips said. “If you’ve attended any of our open houses, you would recognize Steve as the man on the grill taking care of the hot dogs and everything.

“Steve, over the years, has always been one that responded in the upper 90% of call volume. It didn’t matter the time of day or whatever day, week (or) holidays, firefighter Anderson was there and we appreciate that,” Phillips said.

Along with presenting Anderson with his helmet, Phillips assured all that Anderson plans to reprise his role as grill master at next year’s Fire Department open house.

Priority Waste default closed

After months of service complaints and a move to put the city’s contract under a default notice, the saga of trash hauler Priority Waste and Macomb Township has come to a quiet end. Trustees decided — with no need to cast a vote — to pursue no further detrimental action against Priority Waste.

“My team that handles all of the complaint calls and is monitoring the web portal that we have access to through Priority Waste informs me today that the performance of Priority Waste has normalized,” Macomb Township Supervisor Frank Viviano said. “We are no longer receiving any more additional calls than we would have received under GFL or at any other time during our tenure here. It is my opinion that Priority has done what we asked them to, which was (to) cure their default, and I don’t believe any future action is warranted.”

The township would need to issue a new notice of default should any further contract issues arise with Priority Waste.