Brother allegedly kills his sister’s ex-boyfriend

By: Gena Johnson | Warren Weekly | Published November 21, 2024

LEFT: Deandre Benard Jones. RIGHT: Keshawna Smith.

WARREN — Deandre Benard Jones, 32, of Warren, and his sister Keshawna Smith, 30, also of Warren, were arraigned in 37th District Court Nov. 12 in connection with the death of their sister’s ex-boyfriend.

According to Warren police, on Nov. 8 Jones allegedly drove to a Warren residence where two of his sisters, Keshawna Smith, and another sister, who was the ex-girlfriend of the deceased, Stanley Smith Jr., 23, were meeting outside with Smith Jr. When Jones arrived, he reportedly started shooting at Smith Jr. and allegedly killed him. After the shooting, Keshawna Smith allegedly deleted calls and texts from her brother about the incident.

The sister who was involved in a relationship with Smith Jr. has not been charged with a crime, and her name was withheld by police.

Warren police were originally dispatched to a home in the 11000 block of Paige Avenue where they found a man, later identified as Smith Jr., dead in a nearby backyard. Officers spoke with several people present, who said the incident may have resulted from a domestic dispute involving the victim, his ex-girlfriend and possibly members of her family.

Information gathered from the police investigation led them to a residence in the 11000 block of Jewett Avenue, about six blocks north of where the body was found, where a barricaded gunman incident ended. The Warren Police Department Special Response Team attempted to contact the people inside the home. Police questioned two women who were at the residence.

Police learned that Jones was likely involved in the shooting. He was inside a residence in the 27000 block of Thomas Drive where police were able to take him into custody without further incident.

Jones was charged with second-degree murder, a felony punishable by up to life in prison. Additional charges included tampering with evidence/solicitation, a five-year felony, and a felony firearms count, which carries a mandatory two-year sentence. Judge Suzanne Faunce denied bond for Jones.

Keshawna Smith was charged with tampering with evidence, a felony punishable up to 10 years. Judge Faunce set her bond at $50,000 cash or surety only.

Jones’ attorney of record is Randy Rodnick.

“It’s just an unfortunate situation. We’re waiting to obtain further evidence as to what actually occurred,” Rodnick said.

Keshawna Smith is represented by Paul Stockyj, who was not available for comment at press time.

Jones and Keshawna Smith remained in the Macomb County Jail at press time ahead of their probable cause hearings at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 26. Preliminary exams were tentatively scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Dec. 3 before Judge Michael Chupa.

“This tragic incident underscores the profound consequences of violence within families and communities,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release. “We are committed to pursuing justice for the victim, and holding accountable those responsible for his death. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family as we work to ensure justice is served.”