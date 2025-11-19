Body of missing Madison Heights woman found

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published November 19, 2025

Juanita Clowney, 76, of Madison Heights, went missing Nov. 3. Photo provided by the Madison Heights Police Department

Dive teams recovered Clowney’s body and vehicle from the St. Clair River near the Algonac Boat Launch on Nov. 10. Police continue to investigate the circumstances of her death. Photo provided by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office

MADISON HEIGHTS — A Madison Heights woman who went missing earlier this month was recently found deceased, submerged with her vehicle in the St. Clair River.

The Madison Heights Police Department first took an endangered missing person report for Juanita Clowney, 76, on Nov. 3. Her family last saw her in Detroit at 6:30 p.m. the day prior.

Further investigation revealed she was seen driving a blue 2021 Chevy Trailblazer through the Clay Township area around 11:50 p.m. Nov. 2.

Cellphone data suggested she made her way to Algonac, prompting deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office to search the area, initially with negative results.

But on Nov. 10, additional information led authorities to believe she may have gone into the water near the Algonac Boat Launch on the St. Clair River.

A boat was deployed by the St. Clair County Marine Division and sonar was used to confirm a vehicle was indeed underwater near where the last cellphone data was received.

The St. Clair County Dive Team then searched the depths, with assistance from multiple departments from the Southeast Michigan Dive Group. They located the sunken Trailblazer and a body, bringing both back to the surface.

The driver was identified as Clowney, but at press time, authorities were still investigating the circumstances that led to her death in the river.

“There are no further details at this time,” said Madison Heights Police Lt. David Koehler. “We are awaiting the autopsy results. There are no signs of foul play at this time.”

Koehler said his department would like to thank the many agencies who assisted them, including the FBI, the Clay Township Police Department, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the dive teams of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and the fire departments of Shelby Township and Chesterfield Township. He said that without their help, Clowney would not have been found as quickly.

“The Madison Heights Police Department also extends our condolences to the family of Juanita Clowney during this difficult time,” Koehler said.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department at (248) 585-2100.