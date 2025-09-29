Board inks drain deal with county, hires full-time firefighters

Newly hired full-time firefighters Tyler Miller, middle, Steven Klein and Derek Gapczynski shake hands with members of the Macomb Township Board of Trustees on Sept. 24.

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published September 29, 2025

Debris in the Middle Branch of the Clinton River was later cleared by the Macomb County Department of Public Works. The Macomb Township Board of Trustees approved a second payment to the county for this and other drain maintenance work. Photo provided by Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — The Macomb Township Board of Trustees approved a $20,000 payment to the Macomb County Department of Public Works for drain maintenance services at the board’s Sept. 24 meeting.

The payment sees through the township’s existing relationship with the county public works department, finishing its annual $30,000 match for drain maintenance services. The first $10,000 was paid to the county in January. The county maintains drains passing through the township under the terms of the agreement, with work having already been done along the Middle Branch of the Clinton River.

“The work was done on the Middle Branch (of the Clinton River) down by Hall Road where the overpass is,” Township Supervisor Frank Viviano said. “There was a significant amount of debris down there that the drain office cleared out.”

The county requested the remaining $20,000 after July 1.

Fire department personnel

Four full-time firefighters have been hired, three of whom are familiar faces. Derek Gapczynski, Tyler Miller and Joshua Palmer were promoted to full-time after initially being hired as part-time in August. The trio join Steven Klei, who is new to the department.

The firefighters hired on Sept. 24 fill four of the six newly created firefighter positions following calls from department personnel that were amplified in the wake of an Aug. 9 house fire that had a limited personnel response. Two of the responding firefighters left the scene with injuries.

“We will continue to interview for the two additional firefighters,” Macomb Township Human Resources Director Jeff Tabaka said.

Trustees also approved a letter of understanding with the union representing the township’s Fire Department personnel, the Macomb Township Professional Firefighters Local 5023, for incorporating a new training officer position into the collective bargaining agreement. The new position has an annual income over $81,000, the same pay rate as the fire inspector position.

Planning Department fee schedule

Trustees also approved updates to the Planning Department’s services fee schedule.

The new schedule builds upon October 2024 updates by adding fees for solicitor, vendor and fireworks applications after those were brought under the department’s purview at the Aug. 27 meeting. The fees for each are $250, $25 for each additional employee and a $500 cash bond. A zoning verification letter was also added at a cost of $85 per parcel.