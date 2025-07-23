Board approves cross-connections, buys batting cages

At its July 9 meeting, the Macomb Township Board of Trustees approved a cross-connection agreement between the Department of Public Works and HydroCorp, and an updated fee schedule.

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published July 23, 2025

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — The Macomb Township Board of Trustees tackled a series of items at its first meeting of the month on July 9.

The board, which lacked Township Clerk Kristi Pozzi and Trustee Peter Lucido III, unanimously approved a nonresidential cross-connection program between the Department of Public Works and Troy-based utility consultant HydroCorp for around $146,510. The move comes after the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy required the township to improve its cross-connection program.

“The DPW would like to start with the nonresidential portion of this program and have HydroCorp help draft the updated program that is due to EGLE on Aug. 30, as well as have HydroCorp perform all the inspections for this program,” Macomb Township DPW Director Kevin Johnson said.

The five-year contract will begin with the development of commercial cross-connections, with residential cross-corrections to be developed later.

Trustees also approved the DPW’s fee schedule for services not related to water and sewer. Those fees are for the installation and inspection of meters, reading devices, pipes and other equipment.

Batting cages

Trustees also approved the purchase of six batting cages from Connecticut-based Jaypro Sports for around $45,100.

“There will be one batting cage associated with each ball diamond at the park,” Parks and Recreation Director Sal DiCaro said.

The purchasing cost only covers the cages themselves, with DiCaro telling trustees he would be back in “the next few weeks” to seek approval for installation costs. DiCaro intends to have the cages installed by fall but was still in talks with installers and could not give trustees an exact timeline.