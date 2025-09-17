Bloomfield Township highlights departments in open house

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published September 17, 2025

People can enjoy performances from local students at the Bloomfield Township Open House. Photo provided by Jose Guzman Jr.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Bloomfield Township residents will have the opportunity to meet township staff during a fun, family-friendly event with refreshments and activities at the Bloomfield Township campus, 4200 Telegraph Road.

The Bloomfield Township Open House will provide an informative and entertaining day for local families 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28.

As for refreshments, there will be complimentary donuts, popcorn and more. There will be a food truck lot at the event.

Department engagement

In order to create an event that is both engaging and educational, each department of the township will have its own activities, information and giveaways for families to enjoy.

Each department will provide a unique experience. For example, residents can learn life-saving tips at the Fire Department’s live demonstration at noon. A dunk tank to benefit Special Olympics will be among the activities held by the Police Department. First responders will be at the event, interacting with the community.

“Our annual open house is a chance for the community to connect with their fire department in a fun and memorable way,” Fire Inspector Lt. Christian Bertucci said in an email.

In addition to the live demonstration and fire safety activities, the Fire Department will have department booths, train rides from Stan the Fireman, a bounce house and visits from Sparky the Fire Dog.

“Most importantly, this event is our way of giving back to the community. Their support makes it possible for us to serve them to the level they deserve,” Bertucci said in an email.

The Cable and Community Relations Department is going to open up the studio for community members to get a behind-the-scenes look at Bloomfield Community Television, BCTV. The community can check out the new podcast studio, and in the main studio, the Birmingham Bloomfield-Eagle will be showcasing an art gallery.

Other department activities include building a doghouse with the Planning, Building and Ordinance Department; truck display with the Department of Public Works; a driving simulator with the Oakland Police Academy; and a Lego building table with the Treasurer’s Office.

Kids can pick up a “Passport to Fun,” challenging them to visit each department and have their passport stamped. By participating, kids have the chance to win rides to school from the Fire Department and lunch with police

“It is going to be a great, full day of family fun. We hope to get as many people out here as possible,” open house coordinator Jose Guzman Jr. said.

Live entertainment

Ziggy Klett, a township resident and the star of “47 Chairs,” will be the emcee for the live entertainment on the BCTV performance stage.

There will be performances by the Bloomfield Hills High School marching band, jazz ensembles and BH Factor Jazz Combo; and No Boys Allowed, Oakland Rhythmic Gymnastics, Dance Academy of Bloomfield Hills, and The Kat Orlando Duo.

“It is going to be an opportunity for local artists and performers to perform for the community,” Guzman said.

For more information, visit bloomfieldtwpmi.gov/openhouse.