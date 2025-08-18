Bloomfield Hills Schools improves athletic facilities with bond money

Among the many features of the new wellness center is cardio and strength equipment for student athletes to use for training.

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published August 18, 2025

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Bloomfield Hills Schools has upgraded its athletic facilities using 2020 bond money.

The improvements to the athletic facilities include a brand-new wellness center, team rooms, restrooms, a gateway ticket entrance, concessions and a resurfaced track.

Athletic Director Mike Cowdrey said the ideas for these improvements began prior to the bond going out for a vote during the pandemic. He said they were asked to identify the needs of the athletic departments at the high school and middle schools in the district.

“Those were items that were identified early in the process, and things that we used to promote the bond,” Cowdrey said.

The community was involved in providing input through questionnaires.

“We do believe space matters here in Bloomfield Hills, and we have created some dynamic spaces for our athletes and our spectators,” Superintendent Rick West said. “We are excited about what this can do for our culture and our community as we bring people together to watch kids do what they love to do.”

The wellness center

The design of the new wellness center prioritizes natural lighting, which Cowdrey said was “on par with the rest of the school.”

The process of developing the wellness center included careful consideration of the equipment and how it is laid out throughout the building.

“It’s going to be a state-of-the-art facility that our community and our athletes and our students will be very proud of and want to work out in,” Cowdrey said.

Team rooms

The new team rooms will be used by every sport that will utilize the stadium, such as football, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and others.

One way this neutral space will commonly be used by the teams is during halftime. It gives teams a private place to regroup and talk about the game. It also provides a safe shelter for teams on both sides to have their own space during games in inclement weather.

More improvements

Cowdrey said the old track had cracks and signs of wear that signaled that it needed to be redone.

While most things are the same about the new and old track, the major difference is that the track is now black. Previously, it had a red surface.

Additionally, the restrooms, concessions and gateway ticket entrance are intended to enhance the experience of visitors at games.

“All the renovations that are being made are significant upgrades to our athletic facility,” Cowdrey said.