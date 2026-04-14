Bloomfield Hills High school theater puts 1960s twist on Shakespeare’s comedy

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published April 14, 2026

Bloomfield Hills High School BOSS Theatre Company will be performing “Twelfth Night, or What You Will” on April 15-17. Photo provided by Bloomfield Hills Schools

Advertisement

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Bloomfield Hills High School BOSS Theatre Company presents a 1960s twist on William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night, or What You Will” at 7 p.m. April 15-17.

Since the classic comedy was first performed in 1602, “Twelfth Night, or What You Will” has been adapted numerous times for the stage and the screen, notably, in the 2006 film “She’s the Man.”

Director and theater teacher Mary Bogrette decided to make BHHS’s production of the show a musical set in the 1960s. They didn’t change any of the words, however. Bogrette said the show resonates differently under different contexts.

“I think it helps keep the audience engaged. I think there are still, sometimes, people get nervous that they’re not going to understand Shakespeare, and I feel like if it’s done in a context that people will get, they’ll be able to follow along and enjoy it,” Bogrette said.

Junior Maddalen Klop, who plays Viola, said, ”I think that the way our director blocks everything, and how she helps us with our line delivery, it really makes sense to me.”

Sophomore Léa Rakoto, who plays Olivia, said, “The journey from the start to where we are right now has definitely improved. The first time going in, I was a little nervous with all the lines and definitely how they were being delivered, because we didn’t really understand how Shakespeare wanted it written and stuff like that.”

The musical includes famous pop songs from the 1960s, such as “Do You Love Me” and “Walk Like a Man.”

“We have so many students that are just fabulous singers, and I feel like their talents get showcased in this particular performance,” Bogrette said. “It doesn’t seem unnatural that they just break into a ‘60s song, because it goes with a theme of what their character is feeling.”

The students highlight the humor in the production. Both Klop and Rakoto said that some of their favorite parts of the show are funny moments that they got to play onstage.

“I think that the show has taught me so much about comedy, and just playing Viola has been such a funny experience,” Klop said.

One of the students in the show is in advanced theater tech design and designed the whole two-story set. A former student who is now at Oakland University but used to do a lot of set building in high school came back and helped mentor.

They also have an adult costume supervisor who mentors the students and teaches them to sew.

“It is like a 1960s fashion show up on stage. It is really cool watching how all the colors and all the textures came together,” Bogrette said.

See the show

The community is invited to see BHHS’s production of “Twelfth Night, or What You Will” at 4200 Andover Road, Bloomfield Hills. To purchase tickets, visit bhhs.ludus.com.

Ticket sales and all other proceeds will go to BOSS Theatre Company, a nonprofit. There will be audience concessions and gifts available for purchase for cast and crew, supported by parents and friends in the BHHS Theatre Boosters.