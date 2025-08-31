LEFT: The Birmingham Society of Women Painters presents “Explorations” at the BBAC, featuring many pieces by local artists, including Loretta Markell’s “Cosmic Rabbit. RIGHT: Patty Eisenbraun’s piece titled “Ageless” is in the Birmingham Society of Women Painters exhibit at the BBAC.

Photos provided by the BBAC

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published August 31, 2025

Advertisement

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Society of Women Painters is presenting “Explorations” at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center until Sept. 18.

The BSWP was founded in 1994 and now has 65 members.

“We have women who were, or are, doctors, attorneys, art teachers, business owners, moms and grandmas,” group President Patty Eisenbraun said. “We have so many different types of women that are part of our group. It’s very interesting.”

Eisenbraun said the title, “Explorations,” was chosen to encapsulate all of the group’s artists.

“It is a really wide variety of types of art, from the photo realistic to beautiful abstracts,” Eisenbraun said.

The exhibit is juried by Madeleine Barkey, an artist and educator who has taught at the BBAC.

Eisenbraun said Barkey is very creative and has a unique point of view. There were 46 pieces juried into the show, selected out of about 92 submitted.

“Explorations” is dedicated in honor of Carolyn Hall, a founding member of the BBAC and the Birmingham Society of Women Painters.

“She is the true essence of what I think a BSWP woman could be,” Eisenbraun said.

Eisenbraun has a piece in the exhibit. Her oil painting, “Ageless,” depicts a dried and wrinkly green leaf. She has a collection of leaves that she has gathered during the fall, and she uses them as subjects for her paintings.

Artist Loretta Markell, the first-place winner of the exhibition, has been a part of the group for about 13 years.

“I love being a member. I love all of the other artists. They’re all such nice people, all willing to help each other and share their ideas,” Markell said.

Her piece, “Cosmic Rabbit,” depicts an acrylic-painted rabbit surrounded by colorful watercolor shapes. The name was inspired by a cartoon that she watched where a rabbit was master of the universe.

Markell said she likes to include both figures and abstract elements in her pieces. She also loves to work with bright colors.

“I like to feel like I am playing,” Markell said.

“Explorations” will be on display and open to the public until Sept. 18 at the BBAC, 1516 S. Cranbrook Road in Birmingham.