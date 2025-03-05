Birmingham program recognized for providing entrepreneurial opportunities

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published March 5, 2025

Advertisement

BIRMINGHAM — In the Birmingham Adult Transition Program, students of Vicki Kubus are encouraged to learn and execute entrepreneurial skills as they run a microbusiness.

The Michigan Council for Exceptional Children recognized the classroom’s efforts by honoring them with the Entrepreneurial Classroom of the Year award, which was presented to them Feb. 27 at the MCEC’s annual conference in Grand Rapids.

BATP is designed for students who are 18 to 26 years old with mild cognitive impairments, autism, or other developmental disabilities.

This year, Kubus has six students from Birmingham in her class. In addition to Kubus, there are three other staff members in the room, plus a sign language interpreter.

The microbusiness

Currently, the microbusiness is known as BATP 106, which is in reference to the classroom number. However, Kubus said the students are in the process of picking out a more creative name.

The idea to start the microbusiness within the classroom came from a lack of community opportunities to have students build skills in different settings.

Through the mircobusiness, students learn how to use an iron, as well as skills in packaging, decision-making and assembly.

“It is giving them snippets of different jobs, and what some of those jobs … may entail,” Kubus said.

Since last fall, the students have been selling their products at a market at Oakland Schools. They also held their inaugural Winter Market this school year.

Audra Holdorf, director of special services, said her role is to “lift the voices of the students at the adult transition program so that we can provide more opportunities within our school community and within our city community for the young adults to apply the skills in their microbusiness and to expand it.”

Another key staff member with the program is Victoria Martin, the adult transition program supervisor.

Holdorf said she has seen social and academic growth from the students through this program.

“It becomes a very integrated, thematic type of learning that can be transferred to other areas of their life,” Holdorf said.

The program offers students experiences that can be applied to real life. According to Holdorf, parents have expressed their appreciation for the program.

“Many families have spoken to us about how they are feeling a sense of pride that their young adult is able to be a part of something in the community,” Holdorf said.

Learning to cook

In addition to the microbusiness, BATP gives students the unique opportunity to prepare lunch for staff and students twice a month.

Students learn how to prepare simple meals, read orders and package food. Kubus said this project started off small but has expanded over time.

The conference

Not only was BATP recognized with an award at the MCEC’s annual conference, but one BPAT student gave a speech at the ceremony and the students had the opportunity to show off their hard work at a booth. Their items were also included in a raffle.

Three students went to the conference, with accommodations and travel expenses provided for them.

“This conference highlights the exceptionality of the students and of the team of people that support our students from birth, really, until age 26,” Holdorf said.