Birmingham highlights the local residents who helped shape the city

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published February 10, 2026

The “They Changed Birmingham” will be added onto each month in Birmingham’s City Hall. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

BIRMINGHAM — Throughout 2026, people from Birmingham’s local history will be highlighted in the “They Changed Birmingham” display that can be found in the central lobby of City Hall.

The first individual featured in the display was Elijah Willits in January. The display will remain up throughout the year as more local historical figures are added in chronological order.

“It’s part of our 2026 special commemoration activities for America’s 250th and how Birmingham’s local history fits into that bigger story,” Birmingham Museum Director Leslie Pielack said.

In February, the display features George and Eliza Taylor, the first Black property owners in Birmingham. The Taylors were formerly enslaved and moved to Birmingham in the late 19th century.

“I wanted to highlight not just their story, but how their legacy has led to a lot of additional research. We now know so much more about the local underground railroad, and have published a book about it so that people can access that information, and it all really started with discovering their story,” Pielack said.

The impact of local voices

Kamala Cummings is a Black business owner, resident and member of the museum board. Her business is called Luxtravelgirl and she is a luxury travel curator.

Cummings has lived in Birmingham since 2022 and has run her business in the city since 2021. Growing up, she said visiting Jacobson’s and Peabody’s was a Saturday ritual for her family.

When she first moved to Birmingham, Cummings said she was not aware of the history of African Americans in Birmingham. She visited the Birmingham Museum and learned of these local stories that helped shape Birmingham. She said she noticed the intentionality behind the displays highlighting African American voices and said, “it was something that made me proud.”

She said she recognizes the Birmingham Museum’s continual effort to highlight Black voices, not only during Black History Month, but throughout the year.

“It’s not that you’re just highlighting one entity or one group of people. It’s everybody. It’s cohesive for all generations, all people. And I think it’s great when you have visitors coming to this area if they go to City Hall or the museum to see that type of representation,” Cummings said.

Visit the display

The “They Changed Birmingham” exhibit can be found in the central lobby of Birmingham City Hall. For more information on Birmingham and the city’s upcoming events to celebrate America’s 250th year, visit bhamgov.org/about_birmingham/city_history/birmingham_museum/programs.php.